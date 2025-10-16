Unilorin is in good standing says NELFUND

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

Nigerian Education Loan Fund(NELFUND)has said that the University of Ilorin in Kwara state is in good standing with the body.

The Executive Director of Operations, Mallam Mustapha Iyal, said this in an interview with journalists in Ilorin.

According to him:”All the backlogs of Unilorin have been cleared, the pending tranche will be cleared before this week runs out.”

He noted that,” this development supercedes and nullifies the earlier report which listed the university as being involved in students’ illegal deductions.

“That was indeed what prompted them to submit their data, and we cleared their backlog. The pending tranche will be cleared this week.” He stressed.

Earlier, Director of Students Affairs of the University Dr Alex Akanm,u had dismissed the claim that the institution was involved in the issue of students’ illegal deductions.

Alex alluded to the claim to misinformation by mischief makers, which had been cleared with NELFUND.