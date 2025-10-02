Unilorin Don advocates for free eye care for persons aged 60 and above in Nigeria

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

A university Don,Professor(Mrs) Feyi Grace Adepoju of Department of Ophthalmology, Faculty of Clinical Sciences, College of Health Sciences, University of Ilorin, Kwara state has called for a policy change in Nigeria that will make eye care free for persons aged 60,and above, noting that the practice has proven successful in many other countries.

Feyi said this at the 290th Inaugural lecture of the university, titled “The Quest and Conquest of Community Health Care:Minding the Gaps”she delivered at the institution’s auditorium on Thursday, which also coincided with her birthday.

According to her,”For sustainable eye care,our stakeholders should implement a public health policy that makes eye care free for persons aged 60 and above,a practice that has proven successful in many other countries.”

She also advocated for,” legislation against couching, including the moderation and regulations of other harmful traditional eye practices, should be strongly ensured from all stakeholders.”

The university Don further called for Decentralised Services of economic and social development in rural communities to make life in rural areas more attractive to health workers.

She also requested that,”every educational and service institution should adopt one or two nearby communities and be intentional about their development and service delivery.”

Feyi in her lecture further asked for,” Integration of primary Eye Care into existing primary health care system “, stressing that this is not negotiable.

“For inclusivity and comprehensive primary health care delivery at the community level, primary health care should be integrated into community health services.

“While the theoretical groundwork for this initiative has been completed it’s implementation is still lagging and must be prioritised.”she added.

In other to improve eye care services,she said effective eye care requires a collaborative efforts from all sectors, stressing that,”the government,the governed,the media, corporations, private organizations, NGOs and individual philanthropists must work together.”

The Ophthalmologist professor also called for training and retraining of eye care workers, adding that,”the curriculum should include community eye care and be integrated at all levels of education, from primary to tertiary levels of health care services.”

Feyi also encouraged individual philanthropists,”to support eye care by organising screenings and sponsoring care for indigent persons.”, adding that,”celebrating milestones or honoring loved ones should be done by sponsoring sight-restoring activities rather than being limited to traditional ceremonies”