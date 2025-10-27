UNILAG to host AI, robotics conference as Nigeria pushes digital infrastructure

By Juliet Umeh

The University of Lagos, UNILAG, will convene global researchers, policymakers and industry leaders for the 5th International Conference on Artificial Intelligence and Robotics (MIRG-ICAIR 2025) from November 4 to 6, 2025, at the Jelili Adebisi Omotola Hall.

Organized by UNILAG’s Machine Intelligence Research Group (MIRG) in partnership with the National Information Technology Development Agency – NITDA IT Hub (NITHUB), this year’s theme is “Building Sustainable AI-Driven Digital Transformation Infrastructure for African Economies.” The three-day meeting will examine how AI and robotics can support inclusive growth and tackle constraints in governance, health, finance, education and sustainability.

The programme features keynotes, panels, peer-reviewed papers, workshops and an exhibition. Dr. Bosun Tijani, Nigeria’s Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy and Time’s Top 100 Most Influential People in AI, is slated as special guest of honor. Prof. Folasade Ogunsola, UNILAG Vice Chancellor, will host.

Confirmed speakers include Prof. Muhammed Abdul-Mageed (University of British Columbia), Dr. Avishkar Bhoopchand (Google DeepMind, London), Prof. Chijioke Okorie (University of Pretoria), Dr. Sanmi Koyejo (Stanford University), Fatima Tambajang (NVIDIA), Dr. Bunmi Ajala (National Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics, Abuja), Ndidi M. Elue (Google DeepMind, New York), Dr. Bayo Adekanmbi (Data Science Nigeria), Alex Tsado (Alliance4AI) and Dr. Tajudeen Gwadabe (Masakhane African Languages Hub).

“The goal of MIRG-ICAIR 2025 is to deepen Africa’s capacity for AI-driven transformation through sustainable digital infrastructure and collaborative innovation networks,” said Dr.

Victor Odumuyiwa, the conference convener. “Our continent stands at a crucial point where technology can accelerate inclusive development. This conference provides a platform to shape that future through knowledge, partnerships and shared vision.”

Participants can register and access programme details on the website.