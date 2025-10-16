UNILAG alumni honours Shade Okoya with distinguished alumni award

The University of Lagos Alumni Association today, Friday, October 17, 2025, hosted its 55th Anniversary Awards and Recognition Dinner at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos, where outstanding graduates will be honoured for their contributions to national development.

Among the honourees is Chief (Dr.) Mrs. Folashade Okoya (MON), Managing Director of Eleganza Industrial City Limited, who will receive the Distinguished Alumni Award in recognition of her excellence in business leadership and philanthropy.

The event will have Vice President Kashim Shettima as the Special Guest of Honour, while Dr. Sonny Kuku will serve as Chairman and Engr. Ifeoluwa Ayodele, President of the UNILAG Alumni Association Worldwide, will host the gathering.

A proud alumna of the University of Lagos, Mrs. Okoya studied Sociology after obtaining a Banking and Finance diploma from Lagos State Polytechnic. She has since built an impressive career, steering Eleganza Industrial City—a major manufacturing hub on the Lekki-Epe Expressway with over 3,000 employees—to prominence in Nigeria’s industrial sector.

Expressing her gratitude, Mrs. Okoya said, “This recognition by my alma mater is deeply humbling. My education at UNILAG shaped my discipline and resilience. I owe much of my success to my husband, Chief Rasaq Okoya, whose mentorship continues to inspire me.”

Beyond Eleganza Industrial City, Mrs. Okoya oversees several subsidiaries, including Eleganza Fashion Products Ltd, Eleganza Cruise and Travels Ltd, and RAO Investment Company Ltd. She holds multiple chieftaincy titles, including the Bewaji of Lagos and Otun Aare Iyalaje of Ajiranland.

Other distinguished awardees include Chief Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, Inspector-General of Police Kayode Egbetokun, Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN), and Chief Kessington Adebutu (CON).

The ceremony will celebrate excellence, leadership, and the global impact of UNILAG alumni in shaping Nigeria’s corporate, academic, and public sectors.