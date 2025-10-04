UNIJOS VC appeals for takeoff grant payment as University marks 50yrs

From left: The VC and Mr. Dogara

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Jos, Professor Tanko Ishaya, has renewed his appeal to the Federal Government to release the long-overdue takeoff grant to the institution, saying it remains the only second-generation University in Nigeria yet to receive the grant since its establishment fifty years ago.

Professor Ishaya made the appeal in Jos during the golden jubilee celebration of the University, describing the milestone as a moment of reflection on the institution’s journey of excellence, innovation, and professionalism.

He noted that despite the absence of the takeoff grant since its inception in 1975, UNIJOS has defied odds to establish itself as a globally recognized citadel of learning.

He however, stressed that the release of the grant would enable the University to consolidate its achievements and address critical infrastructural and manpower challenges.

“For 50 years, the University of Jos has continued to thrive without a takeoff grant. We remain the only second-generation University without one. While we have achieved great milestones, it is only fair that the Federal Government fulfils this obligation. It will go a long way in addressing infrastructural deficits, staff housing, laboratory expansion, and student accommodation,” the Vice-Chancellor said.

Tracing the institution’s growth, Professor Ishaya recalled that UNIJOS began as a campus of the University of Ibadan in 1972 before becoming a full-fledged University in 1975. From just four faculties at inception, the University now boasts 17 faculties, 25 centres, and over 40,000 students.

He said the University has grown remarkably over the years, transforming from makeshift buildings into a modern campus spread across Naraguta and Lamingo, thanks to the support of the Federal Government, TETFund, donor agencies, and alumni contributions.

While acknowledging achievements in academic expansion and infrastructural development, the Vice-Chancellor lamented that funding constraints, insecurity, high energy costs, and land encroachment continue to hamper progress.

He added that the lack of manpower recruitment since 2018 has further strained the University’s capacity to meet the National Universities Commission’s (NUC) accreditation requirements.

He expressed optimism that the future of the University remains bright, citing ongoing projects such as the establishment of a Centre of Excellence in Sports, Artificial Intelligence, Digital Forensics, and Cybersecurity, reiterating that the institution will host the 27th Nigerian Universities Games Association (NUGA) in November, marking another historic achievement.

Former Speaker of the House of Representatives and UNIJOS alumnus, Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara, who attended the ceremony, described the University as a beacon of hope that has produced great leaders across Nigeria, and urged alumni to give back to their alma mater and support its developmental goals.

Dogara said, “We must not only celebrate the past but invest in the future. The greatness of this University lies not in its structures, but in the men and women it produces.”

The 50th-anniversary celebration also honoured distinguished alumni, including Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, Attorney-General of the Federation Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), and other notable figures who have contributed to national development.

Professor Ishaya reaffirmed the University’s commitment to sustaining the vision of its founding fathers, saying, “UNIJOS has come a long way, but the journey continues. With the right support, we will reach even greater heights.”