Unijos confirms murder of student by colleague

The management of the University of Jos has confirmed the murder of Peter Mafuyai, a 300-level student of the Department of Banking and Finance of the institution, by his friend and fellow student.

Dr Rejoice Songden, the Registrar of the university, confirmed the incident in a condolence message on Monday in Jos.

Songden, who condemned the incident, however, clarified that the incident occurred outside the school premises.

“The Management of the University of Jos has received with deep sadness the report of the unfortunate incident involving two students, which tragically resulted in the death of a 300-level student of the Department of Banking and Finance.

“The deceased was allegedly murdered by his friend, Nanpon Timnan, a 200-level student of the Department of Agricultural Science.

“On behalf of the council, management, staff and students, we express our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of the deceased and pray for God’s comfort and strength to bear the painful loss.

“The management, however, wishes to clarify that the incident occurred off campus, not within the university premises as erroneously reported by some media outlets,” she said.

The registrar explained that the university had concluded for the 2024/2025 academic session since Aug. 30.

“Therefore, students were not in session at the time of the incident; they are expected back on campus for the 2025/2026 academic session on Nov. 10.

“We deeply regret this tragic development and assure parents, guardians, students, staff and the general public that adequate security measures are in place to safeguard lives and property within the university vicinity,” she said.

Songden said that the university is fully cooperating with the security agencies to ensure a speedy investigation into the matter and ensure justice is served. (NAN)