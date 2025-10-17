UNICEF helps us end NTDS, becomes open defecation-free – Osun community

unicef

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The traditional ruler of Faaji, in Odo-Otin Local Government Area of Osun State, Oba Moshood Olaleke has disclosed that assistance from the United Nations Children’s Fund, UNICEF, contributed immensely to its defeating Neglected Tropical Diseases, NTDs in the community.

The monarch also disclosed that UNICEF efforts also helped the community eradicated the menace of open defection, hence, achieving the open defecation-free status.

Speaking at a town hall meeting to assess the impact of UNICEF provided support to interrupt NTDs in the town, on Thursday, the monarch attributed the feat to UNICEF commitment to helping the community and also commend the State Government for its interventions.

“We owe today’s achievements in defeating NTDs, becoming open defecation-free community to the support of UNICEF. There is no gainsaying that the impact of UNICEF, the state government, and other donors had led to the elimination of NTDs and promotion of WASH in my town. We are very grateful”, he said

Meanwhile the UNICEF, Nigeria Country Representative, Ms Wafaa Saeed, stressed the need for collaboration in fighting NTDs, saying the Faaji story is an attestation that a lot can be achieved through collaboration and cooperation, hence, the need for more investment to make a difference.

She added that the diseases are called “neglected” because of their impact on the most vulnerable, but commended the residents for embracing Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) initiatives to interrupt NTD transmission in the community.

“What we see in this community is an example that NTDs are preventable and treatable. This is a good example that if you invest, you can make a difference. When a community comes together with its leaders, they can make a difference in interrupting the transmission of these diseases. This is crucial for the wellbeing of the people and the economy of the society”, she said.

Saeed urged the residents and local authorities to sustain the interruption of NTDs and maintain the town’s open defecation-free status by investing in hygiene, toilets, and handwashing facilities, assuring that UNICEF would continue to provide support to the community.

Meanwhile, the President and CEO of UNICEF USA, Michael Nyenhius, commended the traditional ruler and residents for interrupting NTD transmission and achieving open defecation-free status.

Nyenhius said UNICEF prioritises children’s wellbeing and that maintaining good hygiene and eliminating open defecation would provide children with good health, which Faaji town had achieved.

The State’s Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Prof Moruf Adeleke, who was represented by a Director in the Ministry, Gbadebo Isola, said the UNICEF visit aimed to assess its interventions on NTDs and WASH programmes, which began seven years ago.

At the meeting, residents testified how the drugs provided for treating Onchocerciasis and Lymphatic filariasis helped them and their loved ones.