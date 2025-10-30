UNICAL pharmacy students decry delay in accreditation

The students during the match to demand accreditation of their course

…accuse management of neglect

…says it was not a protest but engagement with the VC

By Ike Uchechukwu, CALABAR

Students of the Faculty of Pharmacy, University of Calabar, on Thursday expressed displeasure over what they described as the institution’s failure to expedite the accreditation process for the Pharmacy programme.

The students, who staged a peaceful march within the campus, alleged that years of indifference, neglect, underfunding, and poor infrastructure have jeopardised their academic future.

Speaking with journalists, a student, Ndifreke Okowo, recalled that the Pharmacy programme, introduced in 2016 under former Vice Chancellor Prof. Zana Akpagu, has faced persistent challenges due to the university’s inability to meet the basic accreditation standards set by the National Universities Commission and the Pharmacists Council of Nigeria.

According to him, the university commenced the programme without proper resource verification and the lapse later led to a major setback for the pioneer students.

His words, “We suffered continuous setbacks because the university started the programme without proper resource verification. When we got to 400 level, we were told the programme was illegal. We were asked to go back to 200 level, and although NUC was later invited for verification, the university still failed to meet the requirements.”

Okowo added that the institution subsequently re-applied under the Doctor of Pharmacy framework, yet the programme remains largely unaccredited due to inadequate staffing, poor facilities, and unequipped laboratories.

“Our laboratories are not equipped and we do not even have classrooms with seats. We are in 600 level, yet we have no functional laboratories. The PCN has not been invited for accreditation, and without that, we cannot graduate as licensed pharmacists. The University of Calabar is toying with the future of Nigerian youths. They did it to Dentistry, Medicine, and Nursing, and now it is Pharmacy,” he lamented.

He further alleged severe manpower shortages in the faculty, stating that some departments have only two or three lecturers handling hundreds of students. “We need at least 50 academic staff, but only a handful are available. The workload is unbearable and some lecturers are threatening to stop teaching,” he said.

Another student, Iris Johnson, described the situation as disheartening, noting that several engagements with the university’s leadership have yielded no significant result.

“We have been assured repeatedly that the PCN will come between October and November, but nothing has happened. The Vice Chancellor will soon leave office, and we fear what happened to Dentistry may happen again,” she stated.

The students, numbering over five hundred across different levels, called on the federal and state governments, as well as the Pharmacists Council of Nigeria, to urgently intervene to prevent the collapse of the programme and safeguard years of academic effort.

When contacted, the University’s Public Relations Officer, Eyo Effiong, clarified that the students were not protesting but engaged the Vice Chancellor in a constructive dialogue.

“The students were not protesting. They only came to engage the Vice Chancellor in a meaningful discussion regarding the situation. As I speak, the Vice Chancellor has asked them to meet with her by the end of the week,” he said.