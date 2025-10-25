Unfair market practices: Ogun Youth Assembly calls for formation of Consumer Protection Board

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Ogun Youth Assembly has called on the Ogun State government to expedite action on the formation of the Ogun State Consumer Protection Board, following the recent passage of the Ogun State Consumer Protection Bill, 2024, by the State House of Assembly.

The Assembly’s Chairman, Ambassador Habeeb Whyte, made the call while commending the administration of Governor Dapo Abiodun for demonstrating a strong commitment to consumer welfare through the enactment of progressive laws aimed at protecting citizens from exploitation and unfair market practices.

According to Whyte, the establishment of the Consumer Protection Agency will further strengthen the State’s resolve to address consumer extortion, disputes, substandard goods, and other sharp practices that threaten public confidence in marketplace.

He noted that the Bill, titled: “HB No. 013/OG/2021 – A Bill for a Law to Establish the Ogun State Consumer Protection Agency, provides for the Protection of the Interest of Consumers, Settlement of Consumer Disputes and for Connected Purposes,” was sponsored by Hon. Lukman Adeleye and passed by the House of Assembly after due consideration of the Committee on Industry, Trade, and Investments report.

Ambassador Whyte emphasized that the creation of the board would help curb consumer exploitation, resolve disputes efficiently, and promote ethical business practices across all sectors of the state’s economy.

“The passage of the Bill is a commendable milestone, but its impact will only be felt when a functional board is constituted to enforce the law, educate consumers, and sanction erring businesses. Consumers deserve protection from deceptive practices, price manipulation, and substandard goods that endanger their lives and dignity,” he stated.

The youth leader made this advocacy shortly after delivering a paper titled “Consumer Protection in Nigeria and the Judiciary: Unveiling the Unenforced Rights of Consumers and the Role of Law in Safeguarding Justice” at the Judicial Council’s Students Union Symposium held at the Federal College of Education, Osiele, Abeokuta, on Friday.

In his presentation, Whyte, a lawyer and public policy advocate, analyzed the gaps between existing consumer protection laws and their enforcement in Nigeria, calling for stronger collaboration between the judiciary, regulatory agencies, and consumer advocacy groups.

He observed that although Nigeria’s Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act (FCCPA) 2018 and other supporting legislations provide a robust framework for consumer welfare, many rights remain unenforced due to weak institutions, lack of awareness, corruption, and systemic judicial delays.

“Our laws are not deficient; the real challenge lies in enforcement. Many consumers are unaware of their rights or lack access to affordable legal remedies. The judiciary, as the final arbiter, must continue to interpret and expand consumer protection jurisprudence in ways that make justice accessible and meaningful,” Whyte explained.

The paper also traced the evolution of consumer rights from the old doctrine of caveat emptor (buyer beware) to caveat venditor (seller beware), stressing that Nigerian consumers are legally entitled to accurate product information, quality goods, fair prices, and effective redress mechanisms.

Whyte further emphasized the critical role of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), and sector-specific regulators such as the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) in upholding market integrity and promoting consumer confidence.

The youth advocate also identified lack of public awareness, limited funding for agencies, and judicial inaccessibility as major obstacles to consumer justice, urging stakeholders to intensify education and strengthen legal aid for citizens.

He called for a synergy between the judiciary and executive authorities, noting that the establishment of the Ogun State Consumer Protection Agency would mark a new dawn in safeguarding consumer welfare and promoting ethical business conduct in the State.

“Consumer protection is not merely an economic policy, it is a human right. The government, the judiciary, and civil society must collaborate to ensure that every Ogun consumer enjoys fairness, safety, and dignity in the marketplace” he said.