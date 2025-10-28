Understanding the effect of a tobacco ban

Tobacco

By Providence Ayanfeoluwa

The clamour for tobacco bans is largely due to abuse by young people and an effort to ensure that future generations are free from the dangers of tobacco and nicotine addiction.

A number of African countries have implemented tobacco bans, as well as placing strict regulations, which aim to curb the health risks associated with smoking. However, expert studies suggest that such bans can have unintended consequences, driving the tobacco trade underground and creating black markets.

For instance, in 2024, the World Health Organisation (WHO) Country Representative to Nigeria, Dr Walter Mulombo, had said that he hoped for a tobacco-free Nigeria and for tobacco products to be completely banned in the country.

Mulombo said that everyone can work towards ensuring future generations are free from the dangers of tobacco and nicotine addiction, adding that the tobacco industry must be held accountable for the harm caused to health, the environment, and the economy.

His words were: “I dream of the day when tobacco products will be banned in Nigeria and not allowed to be sold or bought. Tobacco is responsible for more than 8 million deaths annually, with more than 7 million of the deaths being results of direct tobacco use, while around 1.2 million non-smokers die from exposure to second-hand smoke.”

Mulombo then noted that, “A recently released report by WHO termed ‘Hooking the Next Generation’ showed that an estimated 37 million children aged 13 to 15 years use tobacco, and in many countries, the rate of e-cigarette use among adolescents exceeds that of adults.” The report also indicated that most adults who use tobacco started when they were children or young adults, with lifetime users most likely to become hooked before the age of 21 years. “This indicates that the industry targets youths for a lifetime of profits, creating a new wave of addiction,” he said.

Countries that Imposed Tobacco Bans and their Experiences

Meanwhile, In 2017 when the Kenyan government moved to ban shisha tobacco, a decisive step against a growing public health threat. They assured Kenyans of a smoke-free nightlife and safer youth communities, but in less than one year, the shisha trade continued both at Nairobi’s nightclubs and Mombasa’s waterfront bars, lounge owners operated in the secret, smugglers exploited porous borders, and an illicit network took control of a once-regulated market.

Across the continent, similar trends persist, and sadly, many governments’ efforts to curb smoking and protect citizens via prohibition have always resulted in the rise of thriving black markets. To this end, control is lost, health standards collapse, and governments lose billions in revenue.

In 2015, Uganda passed the Tobacco Control Act, which was implemented in 2017, and includes a comprehensive ban on smoking in public places, along with bans on advertising and the sale of certain products like e-cigarettes and shisha.

While there was no total ban on all tobacco sales, the law implemented widespread restrictions and bans on various tobacco products and their promotion.

The Ugandan policymakers hoped it would reduce smoking rates and improve public health, but the ban led to the emergence of a thriving black market. Cheap, unregulated cigarettes from neighbouring countries flooded the market, making it easier for smokers to access tobacco products.

During the 2020 COVID-19 lockdown, South Africa imposed a temporary ban on cigarette sales, a move to protect public health, but that ultimately exposed the country to some of the biggest illicit trade booms in history.

For Nigeria, where full tobacco bans have not been enforced, the impact of tough import restrictions and high taxes mirrors the same unintended outcome—smuggling. Cigarettes and other tobacco products enter the country illegally from Niger, Chad, and Cameroon, flooding local markets with unregulated products.

Credible sources said: “If we ever impose a total ban, it will only empower smugglers and weaken legitimate regulation. The borders are too porous.”

Implications of Complete Bans

Lessons from Africa’s experience provide clear evidence that bans rarely work, rather, they unintentionally criminalise users, fuel corruption, and destroy legitimate markets. However, regulated control through taxation, awareness, cessation support, and age restrictions produces long-term results.

For these reasons, countries like Ghana and Rwanda have adopted an approach which focuses on discouraging consumption through awareness and enforcement, and not through total prohibition.

The failure of tobacco bans in African markets highlight the need for a more subtle approach to tobacco control than relying on prohibition. Therefore, governments should focus on implementing evidence-based policies that address the root causes of smoking, and by doing so, they can reduce the public health burden of tobacco use and create a healthier future for their citizens.

According to Tobacco Control Data, South Africa has over 8.6 million smokers and 32,000 smoking-related deaths per year. On the contrary, Philip Morris International (PMI) says that smoke-free products such as nicotine pouches could play a crucial role in reducing smoking-related deaths.

The increasing incidence of black markets has serious public health implications. Black markets also deprive governments of revenue. In South Africa, for example, the tobacco industry estimates that the temporary ban on tobacco sales during the pandemic in 2020 resulted in losses of over R10 billion ($670 million) in tax revenue.