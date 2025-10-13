UN, India, Nigeria move to tackle food insecurity

By Laolu Elijah

IBADAN— THE Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, FAO, Indians and Nigerians have converged on the International Institute for Tropical Agriculture, IITA, to fashion out ways to check food insecurity in the country.

The workshop, held at IITA, Ibadan, featured intensive discussions by experts on improving food and nutrition security, as well as creating more employment and income opportunities for Nigerians.

The FAO Representative in Nigeria and to ECOWAS, Dr. Hussein Gadain, while presenting his address at the India-Nigeria aquaculture knowledge exchange workshop, said: “With nearly 60% of households experiencing food insecurity, Nigeria spends over $1 billion annually on fish imports to meet domestic demand. The fisheries subsector contributes between 3–5 percent to the national GDP, and fish provides almost 50 percent of the animal protein consumed in the country—highlighting its vital role in national nutrition and food systems.

“Nigeria’s annual fish requirement is estimated at 3.6 million metric tons, leaving a production deficit of 2.4 million metric tons. Bridging this gap is not only an economic necessity but also a nutritional priority.”

Also speaking, the Worldfish country representative, Dr Charles Iyangbe, said: “India and Nigeria share much in common. They are dynamic nations with vast populations, growing food demands.

, and rich aquatic resources. “Yet, we also share the pressing challenge of ensuring that these resources are harnessed sustainably, equitably, and in a way that builds resilience for the future.”

According to him, WorldFish, a non-profit international research and innovation organization, is dedicated to harnessing the potential of aquatic foods to nourish people, boost incomes, and restore ecosystems.

On his part, National Project Coordinator, Livelihood Improvement Family Enterprises-Niger Delta, Dr Abiodun Sanni, pointed out that a lot needs to be done to reduce food insecurity, especially in aquaculture, by bringing down the cost of feeds and producing feeds that are cost-effective.