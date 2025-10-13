UN expert seeks stronger African action on business, human rights

By Henry Ojelu

Vice Chairperson of the United Nations Working Group on Business and Human Rights, Professor Damilola Olawuyi, SAN, has called on African leaders in government, business, and development sectors to deepen their commitment to implementing the United Nations Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights (UNGPs), describing them as vital tools for achieving inclusive and sustainable prosperity across the continent.

Olawuyi, who also serves as the Global Vice Chair of the International Law Association, made the call while delivering a high-level plenary address at the 4th Annual African Forum on Business and Human Rights held in Lusaka, Zambia.

The event, convened by the African Union in partnership with the United Nations and hosted by the Government of Zambia, focused on the theme “From Commitment to Action: Advancing Remedy, Reparations, and Responsible Business Conduct in Africa.”

Speaking at the forum, Olawuyi urged African businesses, investors, and entrepreneurs to be more proactive in integrating human rights, Environmental, Social, and Governance, ESG, principles into their operations.

He emphasized that aligning corporate policies, procurement processes, and grievance mechanisms with global human rights standards was crucial to minimizing legal and regulatory risks.

“With the growing wave of rights-based legislation across the world, including the European Union’s Directive on Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence, it is now crystal clear that businesses which fail to adapt risk being left behind in a rapidly changing global economy,” he warned.

The professor, who is also the Deputy Vice-Chancellor at Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti, ABUAD, noted that Africa is fast emerging as a major hub for new investments in mining, infrastructure, agribusiness, and green technologies.

However, he cautioned that such growth must be anchored on transparency, accountability, and respect for human rights.

According to him, “Africa is rising as a hub for new investments, but local communities, indigenous groups, and marginalized stakeholders want a prosperous Africa built on responsible business practices.

“Profit maximization is impossible in an atmosphere of public distrust, community protests, and reputational damage. We therefore call on all states and businesses to step up their commitment to human rights due diligence, meaningful stakeholder engagement, and sustainable development when making business and investment decisions.”

He commended countries such as Nigeria, Uganda, Kenya, Liberia, and Ghana for pioneering the adoption of National Action Plans on Business and Human Rights but urged them to accelerate the implementation process to translate commitments into measurable results.

According to Olawuyi, achieving responsible and rights-based investments across Africa requires a “whole-of-society approach.”

He called for stronger collaboration between states, corporations, and civic actors to promote awareness and capacity building on ethical investment practices.