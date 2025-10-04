Umuenyere Alayi Prince, Vincent Ejikeme hails Gov Alex Otti on strategic infrastructures

… Calls for Improved Sustainability Plans

By Ayo Onikoyi

On Nigeria’s 65th Independence Day, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu commissioned the newly renovated National Arts Theatre, now renamed Prof. Wole Soyinka Centre for Culture and the Creative Arts, in Lagos. Represented by the Minister of Works, Engr. David Umahi, the President also commissioned the refurbished Dr. Michael Okpara Auditorium in Umuahia alongside key road projects in Aba, Abia State, on October 3, 2025.

The Dr. Michael Okpara Auditorium holds deep historic value as it is named after one of Nigeria’s foremost nationalists, Dr. Michael Okpara. Its refurbishment, alongside other projects, has been celebrated as a milestone in promoting national pride and cultural heritage.

However, amidst the celebrations, Prince Vincent Iheke of Umuenyere Alayi Autonomous Community emphasized the need for Nigeria to strengthen its maintenance culture. According to the Monitoring & Evaluation (M&E) specialist, the longevity of public infrastructure in Nigeria is often cut short due to the absence of sustainability plans at the project design stage.

He outlined five key strategies the government can adopt to ensure public infrastructure stands the test of time:

Adequate Budgetary Provisions: Prioritize maintenance of existing infrastructure through consistent budgetary allocation before embarking on new projects.

Student Employment Schemes: Engage tertiary students in part-time maintenance roles, which would both reduce government costs and provide students with gainful employment.

Effective Monitoring & Evaluation (M&E): Strengthen professional oversight and ensure timely implementation of feedback from M&E reports.

Citizens’ Sensitization and Reorientation: Educate citizens on the careful and responsible use of public infrastructure to reduce damages.

Community Ownership and Buy-In: Involve local communities through needs assessments and town hall meetings to foster protection and collective responsibility for public assets.

While commending the federal and Abia State governments for the newly commissioned projects, Prince Iheke stressed that adopting these strategies would not only protect investments but also ensure that Nigeria’s public infrastructure remains sustainable for future generations.