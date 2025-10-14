Uma Ukpai’s death, a huge loss to Nigeria — Uzodimma

Uma Ukpai

Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma, has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Dr Uma Ukpai, the renowned Nigerian preacher, describing his death as a huge loss to the nation.

In a condolence message, Governor Uzodimma also noted that Dr Ukpai’s departure is a significant blow to the global Christian community especially the Pentecostal family, where his brand of evangelism left a lasting mark.

He recalled that the fiery preacher, known for organising large crusades across continents, channelled his intellectual gifts into building institutions such as schools, hospitals, and charitable centres.

“I admired him for his brand of evangelism which had no boundaries. I admired him for his faith. I also admired him for his resilience and deep intellectualism,” Governor Uzodimma wrote.

The Imo State Governor and Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum further said that Dr Ukpai used his evangelism to foster national unity by promoting messages of patriotism and shared identity.

According to him, although Dr Ukpai hailed from present-day Abia State, he settled and built his ministry in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, in a practical demonstration of belief in one Nigeria, united by common destiny. From that base, he reached out to the world.

Governor Uzodimma added that a remarkable feature of Dr Ukpai’s ministry was his focus on the gospel of Jesus Christ rather than personal glorification.

“By setting up a non-denominational ministry, the late evangelist demonstrated in practical terms that Christian unity is not only feasible but desirable. We have truly lost a great soldier of Christ,” he declared.

He urged other Christian leaders to emulate the late preacher’s broad-mindedness and use their platforms to promote unity and healing across the country.

Governor Uzodimma extended his condolences to the Ukpai family and all Nigerians, praying for the peaceful repose of the departed evangelist’s soul.