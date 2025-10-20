Uma Ukpai finished like a general of faith – Ex-Speaker Dogara

Uma Ukpai

By all standards, Rev. (Dr.) Uma Ukpai was not an ordinary man of God. He was a phenomenon — a vessel in whom heaven invested rare grace, wisdom, and power. And to Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara, CFR, former Speaker of the House of Representatives and current Chairman, Board of the National Credit Guarantee Company Limited (NCGC), the passing of Rev. Uma Ukpai is not just the end of an era — it is the graduation of a general.

In his tribute, Dogara described the late evangelist as a “spiritual colossus and General of Faith whose life redefined ministry and spiritual consistency in Nigeria.” According to him, Rev. Ukpai was one of the few preachers whose style was unique, strange, yet deeply divine, maintaining a rare pattern of power and purity from the beginning to the end of his ministry.

“Rev. (Dr.) Uma Ukpai was a man in a class of his own — steady, authentic, and focused. For over five decades, his message never changed, his devotion never wavered, and his passion for souls never dimmed. His kind of ministry is rare — consistent, prophetic, and Spirit-driven,” Dogara said.

Dogara recalled his personal encounter with the late preacher during his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) days in Uyo, where he frequently attended the famous ‘Thank God It’s Wednesday’ house fellowship.

“Those meetings were divine encounters. The power, the presence, and the atmosphere were beyond words. Rev. Uma Ukpai ministered with fire, yet with tenderness; he taught the Word with heavenly authority and undeniable results,” Dogara recounted.

To Dogara, Rev. Uma Ukpai represented the best of what the Christian faith could produce — a man who walked with God, lived by faith, and left behind a legacy of grace and impact.

“He was not just a preacher — he was a builder of men and a bridge between generations. His voice echoed hope, his hands healed the sick, and his life pointed millions to Christ. He was one of those rare men who walked the earth with heaven’s signature,” Dogara noted.

He further stated that though the physical presence of Rev. Uma Ukpai will be missed, his impact will continue to shape ministries, inspire faith, and guide generations yet unborn.

“Rev. Uma Ukpai finished his race with honour. He has returned to his Maker, leaving behind the fragrance of a life well-lived and a gospel well-preached. Heaven rejoices, and the earth remembers,” Dogara concluded.