Ukpai: A true general in God’s army — Pastor Muoka

*Pastor LAZARUS MUOKA

By Olayinka Latona

The Christian community in Nigeria and across the world is mourning the passing of renowned evangelist, Rev. Dr. Uma Ukpai.

In a statement issued by The Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministry, its General Overseer, Pastor Lazarus Muoka, paid glowing tribute to the late cleric, describing his passing as a “triumphant homegoing.”

Pastor Muoka extolled Dr. Ukpai as a “true General in God’s Army” and a “towering figure in global evangelism.” He noted that the revered preacher devoted his entire life to spreading the Gospel and was a “mighty vessel through whom God’s power transformed lives and nations.”

Quoting 2 Timothy 4:7, the statement affirmed that the late evangelist had “fought the good fight, finished the race, and kept the faith.”

“While we feel the pang of his absence here on earth, our spirits rejoice in his victory,” the statement read. “Though his earthly voice is silent, his legacy of zeal, humility, and passion for soul-winning will continue to echo across generations.”

Pastor Muoka, on behalf of the ministry, extended heartfelt condolences to Dr. Ukpai’s wife, family, and ministry.

Dr. Uma Ukpai, founder of the Uma Ukpai Evangelistic Association Inc., was widely respected across Pentecostal circles for his decades of impactful ministry and powerful crusades that touched millions of lives.