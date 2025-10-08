Ukachukwu vows to fix Anambra, exploit Omasi gas deposit

By Clifford Ndujihe

ANAMBRA State Governorship Candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu, has said he would restore security and confidence of the citizens in good governance, if elected.

Addressing a cross section of supporters, and the electorate at St Albert The Great Catholic parish, Obosi, Sunday, Ukachukwu said it’s time for action to salvage the state, adding that his mission is to “fix the awesome dilapidation Anambra has suffered, so that things can work again. We shall no longer dwell on empty promises. Our work will speak for us.”

He also vowed to convert the Omasi, Ayamelum Council area massive natural gas deposit to the benefit all Anambra citizens.

He noted that the deliverable energy supply therefrom will benefit all parts of the state and Nigeria.

He said that when the state builds the gas plant, it will make life better for each Anambra State household and offer cheap alternative energy.

The gas, Ukachukwu added will be sold at very low rate to low income earners first. Then what remains would be sold to the rich.

He expressed gratitude for the warm reception from the parishioners, members of the Sustenance of Faith in Good Governance ,SOFIG, and extended heartfelt appreciation to the Parish Priest, Rev. Fr. Augustine Obiosa, who he described as “a vessel of God’s grace and truth.”

Fr. Obiosa prayed for Ukachukwu’s success, declaring that God would answer his prayers and that he would one day return to the church as Governor to give thanks.