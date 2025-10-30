UK reaffirms commitment to deeper bilateral trade relations with Nigeria

British Deputy High Commissioner to Nigeria, Mr Jonny Baxter, making remarks on Thursday at the inauguration of the UK-Nigeria Economic Diversification Working Group Dialogue in Lagos

The British Deputy High Commissioner to Nigeria, Mr Jonny Baxter, has reaffirmed the United Kingdom’s commitment to deepening bilateral trade relations with Nigeria.

Baxter made the reaffirmation on Thursday at the inauguration of the UK-Nigeria Economic Diversification Working Group Dialogue.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the dialogue is a strategic follow-up to the recently-concluded Developing Countries Trading Scheme (DCTS) Roadshow in Kano and Lagos states.

The dialogue is convened under the UK-Nigeria Enhanced Trade and Investment Partnership.

It brought together senior government officials, trade experts, and private-sector leaders from both nations.

Discussions focused on unlocking Nigeria’s non-oil sectors, including agriculture, manufacturing and digital services.

The deputy commissioner emphasised the United Kingdom’s commitment to supporting Nigerian exporters through the DCTS.

NAN reports that DCTS provides tariff reductions and simplified trade rules for business owners and exporters.

Under the DCTS, more than 3,000 Nigerian products stand to benefit from enhanced market access.

These include produce such as ginger, cocoa, sesame seeds, cashew nuts, and soya beans, as well as textiles.

According to Baxter, the dialogue marks a significant milestone in the United Kingdom-Nigeria partnership.

“It reflects our shared commitment to driving inclusive, sustainable economic growth through strategic exports diversification, “ he said.

Baxter said that the United Kingdom was unlocking new opportunities for trade, investment and innovation across key sectors.

He said: “This is by working together with governments and the private sector through our market development programmes like Propcom+.

“The UK remains a steadfast partner in supporting Nigeria’s ambition to stimulate economic growth.”

Amb. Abba Nura Rimi, Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, Nigeria, lauded the initiative.

Rimi was represented by the Director of Trade and Investment at the ministry, Mrs. Gertrude Orji.

Rimi urged stakeholders to have a clear understanding of the scheme’s requirements in order to fully harness its benefits.

“Through partnerships like this with the UK Department for Business and Trade, we aim to reduce barriers to trade.

“We also aim to improve competitiveness and ensure that Nigerian products meet international market standards,” Rimi said.

