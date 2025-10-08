UK-based Nigerian scholar, Prof Harrison, wins British Academy of Management Award

By Esther Onyegbula

The British Academy of Management (BAM) has honoured Professor Christian Harrison of the University of Greater Manchester, United Kingdom, with the 2025 BAM Medal for Contribution to Communities.

The award ceremony, which took place at the University of Kent’s Sibson Building during the Grand Opening Ceremony of this year’s BAM Conference, recognised Professor Harrison for his long-standing and exceptional service to the BAM community.

Established in 2024, the BAM Medal for Contribution to Communities celebrates individuals who have made remarkable impacts within the Academy’s networks and Special Interest Groups (SIGs). Recipients are nominated by the BAM Council, Fellows, and SIG Chairs, and the final selection is made by the Awards and Executive Committees.

Professor Harrison was commended for his outstanding leadership of the Leadership Special Interest Group, his co-founding of the BAM African Studies Track—now in its fourth year—and his valuable contributions as a Council member who co-led the Management Knowledge and Education Teaching Practice Conference for several years.

A respected scholar of leadership and management, Professor Harrison has been widely recognised for advancing leadership studies and fostering academic collaborations between Africa and the United Kingdom.

The British Academy of Management described the recognition as a “prestigious and well-deserved honour,” highlighting Harrison’s exceptional contribution to the growth and vibrancy of the BAM community.