UK-based Nigerian mother writes Tinubu over Nnamdi Kanu’s release

By Steve Oko

A United Kingdom-based Nigerian mother, Mrs Favour Nzeanochie-Obisidoro, has passionately appealed to President Ahmed Tinubu, to release the detained Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPoB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, to end the psychological trauma his protracted absence, has caused his wife and family.

Mrs Nzeanochie-Obisidoro, in an open letter to Mr President, a copy of which was made available to Vanguard in Abia, begged the President to show empathy to Kanu’s family by releasing him.

Decrying the burden of a mother shouldering the responsibilities of the family all alone in the absence of the husband, she urged President Tinubu to consider the growing pleas for Kanu’s release.

The letter read in part: “I speak today not as a politician, not as a partisan voice but as a woman, a wife and mother- with the heart of countless women across our Land.

” I speak with compassion for another woman, Mrs Uchchi Okwu-Kanu, the wife of Mazi Nnamdi, whose tears and prayer for her husband’s freedom have touched so many of us.

“Mr President, as a woman, I know what it means to carry the weight of the family. Women know the sleepless nights when a child ask for: ‘Where is Daddy?’ And there are no answers.

“We know the pain of a woman lying awake at night with an empty space beside her. And we know the strength it takes to smile in public while silently breaking inside. This is the burden Mrs, Kanu has carried for years.”

Citing the holy book, she said “We believe the season of pain can give way for a season of healing.”

Urging Mr President to exercise his prerogative of mercy and free Kanu, she said: “Mercy is not weakness; mercy is strength”, adding, “when a leader shows mercy, God Himself shows mercy to that leader and to the nation he governs.”

She further said: “Nnamdi Kanu is a son of Nigeria, even if he has stumbled, he is still our son. History remembers leaders not only for their policies but for the mercy they showed.”

“Nelson Mandela chose reconciliation over revenge and today the world calls him great. Sir, you have opportunity to write such a chapter for Nigeria.”

According to her, by freeing Kanu, President Tinubu “will not only bring peace to a family but also show the world that Nigeria values justice tempered with compassion, and law balanced with humanity.”

“You will bring healing where there has been pain, unity where there has been division”, she added.

“Mr President, let this administration be remembered as one that dried the tears of women; restored children to their fathers and brought hope back to families”, she appealed

Kanu has remained incarcerated at the Abuja headquarters of the Department of State Services, DSS, since June 2021 when he was extraordinarily renditioned from Kenya.