UK-based Nigerian gospel minister, Adeoluwa to release debut EP ‘The Word’

Adeoluwa

A refreshing sound is set to hit the gospel music scene as UK-based Nigerian gospel minister, Min. Adeoluwa, prepares to release his debut EP titled THE WORD on October 9, 2025, a date that also coincides with his birthday.

Described as a deeply spiritual project, THE WORD goes beyond music — it is a call to rediscover the power of Scripture through song. With lyrics drawn almost entirely from the Bible, the project revives the ancient yet often-forgotten art of Scripture-singing, turning God’s Word into melody and meditation.

Speaking ahead of the release, Adeoluwa (full name Adeoluwa Boluwajaiye) said his inspiration came from a desire to reconnect believers with the Word through worship.

> “Growing up, we were made to recite Bible verses and chapters, and that helped us grow. But in today’s world, attention has shifted. So I thought — what if we could put those same Scriptures in song, word for word, and let people listen until they search them out again? That’s how The Word was born,” he explained.

The five-track EP includes Mary’s Praise (Luke 1:46–49), Believers Creed, The Word, The Names of God, and Agbára Jesu Wá Sibè, which features his father, Pastor Samson Boluwajaiye. The father-son collaboration embodies a powerful generational link, celebrating faith, family, and a shared legacy of worship.

Recorded in the United Kingdom, THE WORD delivers a simple yet deeply devotional sound that blends Afro-gospel rhythm, lyrical depth, and scriptural truth. Each song serves as both worship and declaration, reminding listeners that the Bible is not only to be read — but also sung and lived.

Min. Adeoluwa, who recently clinched the GX Awards 2025 Best Praise & Worship Leader, has steadily built a reputation as one of the most promising new voices in gospel music. His unique Scripture-singing style is carving out a new niche in contemporary worship, merging theology with melody.

“This is not just music,” he affirmed. “This is The Word, sung and declared.”

While THE WORD marks his debut EP, Adeoluwa revealed that the movement has only just begun. A full-length project, THE WORD – ALBUM, is already slated for release on October 9, 2026, promising more Bible-based songs and deeper expressions of faith.