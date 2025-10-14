UBEC, JICA strengthen partnership to advance STEM, vocational education in Nigeria

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

The Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) has deepened its collaboration with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) through a new partnership aimed at promoting Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) and pre-vocational education in Nigeria.

Speaking during the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the two organizations at the UBEC headquarters in Abuja, the Executive Secretary of UBEC, Dr. Aisha Garba, said the project is supported through a grant aid from the Government of Japan. She explained that the initiative seeks to strengthen the foundation of basic education by improving learning environments and equipping schools with modern facilities.

According to her, the project will focus on upgrading facilities in selected model schools across Nasarawa, Benue, and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to promote STEM and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET).

Dr. Garba said the upgrades would include the provision of modern science laboratories, Information and Communication Technology (ICT) rooms, vocational workshops, and gender-sensitive sanitation facilities to create inclusive and conducive learning environments.

She revealed that five model schools would be developed into regional learning hubs designed to give students hands-on experience in computing, home economics, and technical skills in line with the revised national curriculum.

“We are here not just to sign documents, but to reaffirm our shared commitment—to our countries, our institutions, and most importantly, to the children whose lives will be transformed by this initiative,” Dr. Garba stated.

“This project goes beyond infrastructure; it’s about creating spaces where young minds can thrive in science, technology, mathematics, and vocational learning. It’s also about ensuring that girls continue to have access to quality education and that every child has the opportunity to learn, grow, and succeed.”

The UBEC boss noted that since the model schools cater to both primary and junior secondary levels, the initiative would provide a seamless learning experience for students, strengthening their STEM and vocational skills from an early age.

She also recalled the long-standing partnership between UBEC and JICA, describing it as one that has significantly advanced education delivery in Nigeria.

“Between 2004 and 2016, JICA supported the construction of over 1,000 classrooms and nearly 1,000 water and sanitation facilities across five states. These were not just structures but lifelines for communities and learning opportunities for thousands of children,” she said.

“More than 200,000 teachers have benefited from the partnership, and independent evaluations show that it has made a measurable impact on improving learning outcomes.”

In his remarks, JICA’s Country Representative in Nigeria, Mr. Ishigame Keiji, said the new grant aid initiative, titled “The Project for Educational Environment Improvement at Model Schools for Basic Mathematics, Science and Pre-Vocational Education,” aims to enhance the quality of education through improved infrastructure and equipment.

He commended UBEC and the Federal Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning for their collaboration and leadership, noting that the project underscores Japan’s ongoing commitment to supporting Nigeria’s education sector.

“Beyond infrastructure, our vision is to position these model schools as regional hubs for educational excellence,” Keiji said.

“Through these efforts, we aim to contribute to the development of skilled human resources critical for Nigeria’s future. JICA remains committed to tackling learning poverty globally by supporting initiatives that improve learning outcomes and promote sustainable human development.”