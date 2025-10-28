UBA to showcase power of digital marketing for SME growth at Business Series

United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc is set to host another edition of the quarterly UBA Business Series, with the theme “Content that Converts: Building Influence and Driving Growth Through Strategic Marketing.”

This edition, the final for the year, which will be held at the UBA Head Office, Marina Lagos, on Thursday, November 6th, 2025, underscores the bank’s unwavering commitment toward supporting entrepreneurs and small business owners with the knowledge and tools they need to thrive especially in today’s competitive digital landscape.

In a statement yesterday, the bank said the event will bring together leading industry experts and digital marketing strategists who will share practical insights on how businesses can create compelling content that drives engagement, builds customer trust, and delivers measurable growth.

According to the statement, “Social Media influencers and entrepreneurs including Digital Creator and Actor, Elozonam Ogbolu; Digital Health Educator, Chinonso Egemba (Aproko Doctor); Kenyan Actress and Media Entrepreneur, Catherine Kamau; Content Creator, Nasiru Lawal (Nasboi); and Digital Influencer, Enioluwa Adeoluwa, will be part of the panel who will share their experiences on how they built great online communities on the continent”.

Speaking ahead of the event, UBA’s Group Head, Retail and Digital Banking, Shamsideen Fashola, stated: “Content is the new oil, and at UBA, we recognise the content creation and digital influence sector as a very tangible and significant pillar of the Nigerian economy.”

UBA’s Group Head, Marketing and Corporate Communications, Alero Ladipo, who emphasised the bank’s dedication to knowledge sharing, pointed out that successful content creation goes beyond simply shooting video and relies on a clear strategy and key principles.