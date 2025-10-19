Uba Sani vows 95% Kaduna votes for APC

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State has vowed to deliver 95 percent of the state’s votes to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 general elections.

Speaking at a mega rally held at the Murtala Mohammed Square, Kaduna, the governor said the massive wave of defections into the ruling party reflected growing public confidence in his administration’s inclusive style of governance.

The event witnessed the defection of four members of the Kaduna State House of Assembly, five members of the House of Representatives, and thousands of their supporters from the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the APC.

With the new entrants, the APC now controls 13 out of 16 federal constituencies in the state, while in the State Assembly, it boasts 26 members compared to the PDP’s eight.

Governor Sani, addressing the crowd, told President Bola Ahmed Tinubu — represented at the rally — that the APC had become unassailable in Kaduna.

“We don’t have any opposition in Kaduna,” he said. “I promised President Tinubu some months ago that we were targeting 80 percent of the votes, but today, I have shifted my ground. About 95 percent of the total votes in Kaduna State will go to the APC in 2027.”

He attributed the surge of support to his administration’s commitment to justice, fairness, and inclusivity.

“Our state is the most diverse in Nigeria. We’ve used our diversity as a source of strength, and that’s why we haven’t experienced a single ethno-religious crisis since we came in. Politics is about unity — poverty has no respect for religion, ethnicity, or political affiliation,” he said.

Governor Sani assured the defectors that they would be treated equally with long-standing members of the party.

“Those who joined us today and those who’ve been with us since inception will be treated equally,” he stated.

The rally was attended by APC National Chairman, Dr. Nentawe Yilwatda, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, Minister of Environment, Balarabe Abbas Lawal, and several other top party officials.

Dr. Yilwatda described the APC as “the promised land” for Nigerian politicians, noting that both President Tinubu and Governor Sani deserve second terms based on their performance.

Speaker Abbas commended the APC’s growing dominance in Kaduna, observing that the party has never been stronger across the state’s three senatorial zones.

“Today, whether in Zone 1, Zone 2, or Zone 3, APC is the party to beat,” he declared.

Speaking on behalf of the defectors, Hon. Hussaini Jalo said Kaduna had effectively become a one-party state and expressed confidence that both President Tinubu and Governor Sani would be re-elected in 2027.

Other defectors include Hon. Sadiq Ango (Sabon Gari), Hon. Abdulkarim Husseini Ahmad (Kaduna South), and Hon. Aliyu Mustapha Abdullahi (Ikara/Kubau).