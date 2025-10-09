Uba Sani is champion of inclusive politics —DG

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State has been described as the champion of women empowerment and gender-friendly policies as well as the leading light of inclusion in Nigeria.

The Director General of Kaduna State Public Procurement Authority(KADPPA), Engr Sanusi Yero, who made this assertion on Wednesday at a press briefing, further said that the Governor has bagged numerous awards and several accolades for these policies.

Engr Yero recalled that last week, ‘’the 9th Voice of Women Conference and Awards (VOW2025) held in Abuja, where the Kaduna State Public Procurement Authority (KADPPA) won the award for ‘The Government Agency Supporting Women and Their Families.’ ‘’

‘’Indeed, the Governor has demonstrated political will, institutional support and policy direction that made the award possible and for these reasons, the credit should rightly go to His Excellency,’’ he added.

The Director General of KADPPA disclosed that ‘’Governor Uba Sani has put in place a robust Gender-Responsive Procurement Policy in Kaduna State, which is the first of its kind by any subnational in Nigeria.’’

‘’Specifically, the Gender-Responsive Procurement Policy has both Financial and Reservation Benefits for women-owned businesses, in line with global best practices,’’ he added.

According to Yero, ‘’KADPPA has waived the entire registration fees for all women-owned businesses. In addition, the Non Refundable Tender Fees which KADPPA was charging, has now been slashed by 50%.

‘’Similarly, Governor Uba Sani has reduced the registration fees with other Government agencies by 50%, for women-owned businesses. These are the Financial Benefits of the Gender-Responsive Procurement Policy,’’ he pointed out.

The DG further disclosed that ‘’there are also Reservation Benefits in the policy, which will have immensely empowered women.’’

‘’ Under this set of benefits, 20% all Goods Contracts is reserved for women, while 10% of Consulting Contracts goes to them. Likewise, 5% of Works Contracts is reserved for women.

‘’Above all, in the event that a bid is not responded to, women-owned businesses will be considered during relaunch,’’ the Director General further disclosed.

Engr Yero added that ‘’KADPPA has an entire Gender Responsive Department and all MDAs have Gender Responsive Desk Officers to guide the procurement process, following the policy enactment.’’

The DG also argued that ‘’Governor Uba Sani’s administration is a Government whose Affirmative Action is addressing systemic discrimination against Women.

‘’Kaduna State Government, through KADPPA, is humbled by the award and we promise to do more in the pursuit of women empowerment, in line with the Governor Uba Sani administration,’’ he added.