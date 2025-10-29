Uba Sani invests €10m to boost dairy production in Kaduna

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Governor Uba Sani has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to revitalizing the livestock sector, improving rural infrastructure, facilitating market access, and attracting more private investment into Kaduna State’s agricultural value chain.

Speaking at the Arla-Dano Open Day on Wednesday, the Governor—represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. AbdulKadir Muazu Meyere—disclosed that the state government invested €10 million in 2023 to establish the Arla Farms in Damau, Kubau Local Government Area.

According to him, the Arla facility, a modern dairy farm, is projected to achieve an annual milk output of 4–5 million kilograms at full capacity.

Governor Sani noted that the project has already boosted local milk production and created both direct and indirect employment opportunities. He also highlighted his administration’s efforts to build a strong institutional framework for agricultural development and sustainability.

“In the livestock subsector, Kaduna State has established the Kaduna State Livestock Regulatory Authority (KADLRA), the Kaduna State Livestock Transformation Company, and the Kaduna Ranch Development Company—all designed to operate in synergy,” he said.

He expressed delight at the unveiling of the Nigeria Dairy Center of Excellence, the Sedentarization and Climate Change Resilience in Nigeria (SCREEN) Project, and the commissioning of a new yoghurt factory, describing them as strategic initiatives that align with the state’s agricultural priorities.

“These projects will empower smallholder farmers with modern techniques and technologies to improve milk yield and quality, while supporting local milk sourcing,” he said. “This translates to higher incomes for farmers, more jobs for youth, and improved nutrition for our people.”

Governor Sani added that the Damau Milk Farm Project, developed through a multi-stakeholder collaboration, would not only transform the dairy value chain in Nigeria but also position Kaduna as a national leader in livestock development.

Speaking at the event, the Minister of Livestock Development, Alhaji Idi Mukhtar Maiha, who represented President Bola Tinubu, commended both the Kaduna State Government and Arla Foods for the initiative, describing it as a model for sustainable local content development and backward integration.

He lamented Nigeria’s low milk production capacity, noting that the country produces only 0.7 million litres of milk annually, far below national demand.

“Our per capita consumption of 8.7 million litres per year is well below the global average and far less than the World Health Organization’s recommended 210 litres per person annually,” he said.

“At the farm level, the productivity gap is stark—our indigenous cows yield only 0.5 to 1.5 litres of milk daily, compared to the global average of 6.6 litres. Despite having millions of cattle, we still spend over $1.5 billion annually on milk imports. This is a paradox we must correct.”

The Minister explained that the creation of the Ministry of Livestock Development was aimed at unlocking Nigeria’s livestock potential, reducing import dependence, mitigating farmer-herder conflicts, and promoting nutrition and prosperity.

He described the Damau area as Nigeria’s emerging dairy hub, housing key interventions such as the Arla Farm, the Damau Household Milk Farm, and other dairy development projects.

According to him, the Damau Household Milk Farm, initiated by the Kaduna State Government, is being implemented in partnership with investors and development agencies. The project involves settling 1,000 households, providing them with improved cattle breeds, pasture, veterinary care, and essential amenities, with Arla serving as the milk off-taker.

He added that the Danish Government is sponsoring two major dairy development projects in the area—the Partnership for Green and Productive Dairy in Nigeria, which promotes climate-resilient milk production, and the Sedentarization and Climate Change Resilience in Nigeria (SCREEN) Project, designed to document lessons from the Damau initiative.