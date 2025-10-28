UAAB, Prince George’s County unite Africans for business empowerment

A new chapter in African diaspora business growth unfolded as the United Africa Advisory Board (UAAB), in collaboration with Prince George’s County, Maryland, USA, hosted a landmark African Business Roundtable Symposium at Metro Points Hotel, Lanham.

The event, tagged African Enterprise and Opportunity Exchange, was graced by the County Executive, Hon. Aisha N. Braveboy, who reaffirmed her administration’s dedication to empowering African-owned businesses through access to county-level procurement and partnership opportunities.

Further in her remarks, Braveboy said the initiative was designed to connect Africa’s innovative entrepreneurs with U.S. business ecosystems and procurement opportunities. “It’s good business to do business in Prince George’s County,” she declared.

UAAB’s leadership team; chaired by Ambassador Dr. Billy Okoye, and Amb. Dr. Joy Davis as Co-Vice Chair, and also co-owner of Metro Points Hotel, with Amb. Lady Ono Achale as Vice Chair and Amb, highlighted the organization’s mission of uniting African professionals for collective advancement.

Philanthropist Dr. Jude Onyegbado was honoured for his consistent support and investment in diaspora development causes. Also present were UAAB’s PRO, Amb. Hon. Chidi Ahaghotu, and Media Director, Amb. Ike Ogbuebile, who, alongside Amb. Stanley Ogbumuo, ensured effective engagement with media and local government officials.

Participants described the symposium as a dynamic networking hub for African entrepreneurs and a major step toward strengthening bilateral business relations between African countries and the United States.

The symposium attracted top county officials, trade experts, and dozens of African vendors who showcased goods ranging from agro-products and textiles to real estate and digital services. UAAB officials assured that future editions will expand participation to cover broader African markets.