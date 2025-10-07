U17 Women’s World Cup: Flamingos set to depart for Morocco

FILE IMAGE

Nigeria’s U-17 women’s national team, the Flamingos, will depart Abuja in the early hours of Wednesday, en route to Morocco, as they begin the final preparations for the 2025 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup.

The team is scheduled to arrive in Morocco’s industrial and economic capital, Casablanca, where they will settle into camp before heading to Rabat for the tournament proper.

In a statement by Ademola Olajire, NFF’s Head of Communications, on Tuesday, the Flamingos will intensify their build-up with two high-profile international friendlies against New Zealand on Friday and Paraguay on Oct. 14.

The team will then move into the official FIFA hotel in Rabat on Oct. 15, where all participating teams will be housed for the competition.

The Flamingos have been drawn in Group D, alongside Canada, France, and Samoa.

Nigeria will kick off their campaign against Canada on Oct. 19, before facing France three days later — both matches scheduled for 8 p.m. Nigerian time.

Their final group stage encounter will be against Samoa on Oct. 25, with kickoff set for 5 p.m.

Head Coach Bankole Olowookere’s side head into the tournament full of confidence, having played 10 tune-up matches, scoring an impressive 44 goals without conceding any.

Their dominant form in camp so far, coupled with a well-balanced squad, underscores their determination to go one step further than their quarter-final finish at the last edition in the Dominican Republic. (NAN)