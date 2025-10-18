U.S President Advisor, Massad Boulos dismisses religious persecution claims in Nigeria

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

Massad Boulos, Senior Adviser to the U.S. President on Arab and African Affairs, has publicly dismissed claims of religious persecution and targeted genocide against Christians in Nigeria.

During his discussions with President Bola Tinubu in Rome, he emphasized that terrorism in Nigeria affects individuals of all faiths and ethnicities indiscriminately, highlighting that groups like Boko Haram and ISIS have killed more Muslims than Christians, reflecting the complex and widespread nature of violence in the country

Boulos described allegations of religious persecution as misguided and inconsistent with the reality that terrorism does not discriminate based on religion or tribe. He reiterated that victims come from diverse backgrounds and that violence impacts all communities.

He praised Nigeria’s recent security initiatives under President Tinubu, including increased deployment of resources to trouble spots like the Middle Belt, and vowed continued cooperation with Nigerian authorities on counter-terrorism and regional security.

Boulos noted ongoing U.S. support in intelligence sharing, training, and technological assistance, emphasizing the importance of partnership in tackling terrorism and maritime security issues in the Gulf of Guinea.

He highlighted regional threats, such as instability in the Sahel and Lake Chad Basin, and emphasized that Nigeria’s security situation is part of broader regional and global challenges.

He stressed that the United States remains committed to working with Nigeria to combat terrorism, protect trade routes, and promote economic stability.

He emphasized Nigeria’s long-standing coexistence of Christian and Muslim communities, noting that the country’s population is roughly evenly split between the two, and that the violence experienced is not rooted in religious ideology but rather in ethnic and tribal conflicts.

Boulos underscored that Nigeria is not fundamentally a religious war zone but a nation facing complex security issues.

He said: “The Nigerian government and the President Tinubu’s administration have recently put in additional measure and put more resources in those area and we have seen more improvements in those areas , we appreciate those measures and we look forward to ending these sorts of acts wherever they come from.

“Nigeria is a country with all sorts of groups and religious groups ,ethnic and tribal and other groups are living together for centuries and Nigerian population is split 50/50 and so this has never been a serious religious issue and should not be, but we appreciate what President Tinubu has done and we shall continue to work together to make sure it’s taken care of.”

The discussions also included strengthening cooperation on maritime security in the Gulf of Guinea, with a focus on intelligence exchange, joint operations, and Nigeria’s recent acquisition of U.S. maritime equipment.

Boulos expressed optimism that these efforts would deepen regional security and stability.