U.S Army War College inducts late Gen. Lagbaja in International Hall of Fame

Late Chief of Army Staff, Major-General Taoreed Lagbaja

The United States Army War College (USAWC) has posthumously inducted the late Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, into its prestigious International Hall of Fame (IHOF).

The induction ceremony took place on Monday during the opening of the 2025 Association of the United States Army (AUSA) Annual Convention at the Walter E. Washington Convention Centre, Washington, D.C.

This is contained in a statement by the Acting Director, Army Public Relations, Lt.-Col. Appolonia Anele was in Abuja on Tuesday.

Anele said the Commandant of the USAWC, Maj.-Gen. Trevor Bredenkamp said the honour recognised the late General’s outstanding leadership, professionalism and contribution to global peace and security.

She said that Lagbaja had become the first Nigerian Army officer to be enshrined in the Hall of Fame in the 124-year history of the institution, marking a historic milestone for Nigeria’s military.

According to her, Maj.-Gen. Adeleke Ayannuga received the honour on behalf of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, alongside Mrs Maria Lagbaja, the widow of the late Army Chief.

“Also in attendance were Maj.-Gen. Gbemiga Adesina, Director General, Nigerian Army Heritage and Future Centre; Maj.-Gen. G.T.O. Ajetunmobi, Director General, Joint Doctrine and Warfare Centre; and Mrs Deborah Aboderin of the U.S. Embassy, Abuja.

“The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Oluyede, described the honour as a fitting tribute to one of Nigeria’s finest military leaders, whose legacy continues to inspire service, discipline and dedication to duty,” she said.

Vanguard News