U-17 WWC : Nigeria vs France – Preview, date, time and where to watch

By Enitan Abdultawab

Following a disappointing start to the campaign for the Nigeria Flamingos in the just-started FIFA Women’s U-17 World Cup in Morocco, the Nigerian girls would be hoping to bounce back as they play against France on matchday 2 on October 22.

In the last match, Queen Joseph brought the game to level terms in the 30th minute following an early Canada’s lead but could not do anything as they capitulated to three more goals in the second half, bringing the match to a 1-4 loss in the end. Ultimately, it was their ruining of good chances that eventually cost them the game. They’ll be hoping to correct that when they slug it out versus France. Olowookere’s ladies recorded a whooping 17 shots and a host of goal-scoring chances.

France, on the other hand, beat Samoa by four goals to two in the opening match. They sit second just below Canada with a simple goal difference. The French team is regarded as one of the title contenders because of their combination of attacking flair and tactical discipline. If Nigeria can’t stay focused and cohesive, their speed in transition and capacity to overrun defenses could be a serious concern to the Flamingos.

Thus, the Flamingos are aware of the challenge before them. In order to have chances of qualifying for the next round, they have to grind out a win in this fixture. Any other result other than a win, it might be over for the Flamingos. As for France, a back-to-back victory would help them set sight on the top spot and, ultimately, the next round.

Defensive solidity will be crucial. Canada exploited gaps in the second half, especially with substitutes Melisa Kekić and Julia Amireh, and the Flamingos gave up four goals.

In order to provide Elizabeth Boniface in goal, extra protection from her backline of Azeezat Oduntan, Hannah Ibrahim, Jumai Adebayo, and Nofisat Tijani, head coach Bankole Olowookere may need to strengthen defensive organisation. Upfront, the likes of Queen Joseph, Chisom Nwachukwu and Kaosarat Olanrewaju have to be more clinical.

Fixture: Nigeria vs France

Competition: 2025 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup (Group D)

Date: Wednesday, October 22, 2025

Time: 5:00 p.m. (Nigerian time)

Venue: Mohammed VI Football Academy (Pitch 1), Salé, Morocco

Where to Watch: FIFA TV