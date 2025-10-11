Two remaining PDP House of Assembly members defect to APC in Ondo

PDP flags

By Dayo Johnson Akure

Two remaining members of the People’s Democratic Party in the Ondo State House of Assembly, have defected to the ruling All Progressive Congress, citing internal crisis in the opposition party.

With the development, all the 26 members in the State House of Assembly now belong to the ruling All Progressive Congress.

They include ýthe former House Minority Leader, Olajide Oguntodu, representing Akure South 1 Constituency, and his deputy, Oluwatoyin Daodu, representing Akoko South West 1 Constituency.

ýThe lawmakers announced their resignations during a plenary session presided over by the Speaker of the House, Rt Hon. Olamide Oladiji, in Akure.

ýIn their resignation letters, the two lawmakers cited extensive consultations with family, constituents, and party leaders, who advised them to join the ruling party. ýThey also cited ongoing internal disputes within the PDP as part of the reasons for their defection.

ýThe Speaker read their letters of resignation from the Peoples Democratic Party and welcomed them to the ruling All Progressive Congress.

ýOladiji expressed optimism that their defection would enhance the APC’s numerical strength in the House. ýWhile describing their defections as a significant milestone in Ondo State’s political history, he urged the new APC lawmakers to contribute positively to the party’s growth.

Recall that the party’s Director of Media and Publicity, Leye Igbabo and the party’s Publicity Secretary Kennedy Peretei have since resigned from the party. Peretei in his resignation letter alleged that the leadership of the party used it to trade at every election year.

On his part, lgbabo alleged that the party had become hostile to effective and efficient performance of his duties, hence his resignation.

Meanwhile, the new state chairman of the party, Hon Dupe Aisida, has appealed to members “to forget the events that divided the members into factions, but worked together to restore confidence in members, rekindle hope in members and supporters alike.

Aisida, said “we have been bruised, sometimes by the enemies outside, most times by cracks within – however, like the palm tree in the storm, the PDP has bent, yet it has never broken. We will rise again – stronger, wiser, and more determined. My team and I share a common vision: unity without exception and progress without exclusion”.