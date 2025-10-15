Two kidnappers arrested in Rivers for luring 24-year-old woman through dating site

By Davies Iheamnachor, Port Harcourt

The Rivers State Police Command has arrested two suspected kidnappers who allegedly lured and abducted a 24-year-old woman they met on a dating site.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Grace Iringe-Koko, disclosed this in a statement issued in Port Harcourt. She said the suspects had collected ₦200,000 ransom from the victim’s family before releasing her.

Iringe-Koko explained that the suspects were apprehended in Egwi Community, Etche Local Government Area, and were part of a notorious gang terrorizing the Etche axis and its environs.

The suspects were identified as 25-year-old Ifeanyi Chukwu Alozie from Okomoko, Etche LGA, and 25-year-old Miracle Nwimene from Zakpo, Khana LGA. Both men reportedly confessed to the crime.

According to the police spokesperson: “The Rivers State Police Command, in a daring operation, arrested two suspected notorious kidnappers involved in the abduction of a 24-year-old woman (name withheld) on September 21, 2025, around 8:30 p.m. in Igbo Etche.”

She further stated that following actionable intelligence on September 22, operatives of the Special Operations and Intelligence Team (SOIT) traced the suspects to their hideout in Egwi, Etche, around 10:00 p.m. and arrested them.

“During interrogation, both suspects confessed that they lured the victim through a dating site to Igbo Etche, where she was kidnapped. Despite pressure from our operatives, the abductors managed to collect ₦200,000 ransom from her relatives before releasing her,” Iringe-Koko said.

She added that the suspects are currently in police custody as investigations continue, with efforts underway to arrest other members of the gang still at large.