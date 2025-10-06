Two dead, several injured in Oyo road crash

By Adeola Badru

Two people have been confirmed dead, while several others sustained injuries in a road traffic accident on Monday at the Idi-Ayunre axis of Ijebu-Ode Road in Oyo State.

The crash involved a truck reportedly belonging to a quarry company operating in the area. Eyewitnesses said the driver lost control of the vehicle and ran over three people, killing one on the spot. Another victim later died at a nearby hospital, while a third person had a limb amputated to save her life.

The incident, which occurred barely three months after a similar crash involving a quarry truck, triggered protests by residents and youths who barricaded the road to demand justice and tighter safety measures.

Chairman of Oluyole Local Government, Akeem Olatunji, who visited the scene, appealed for calm and assured residents that the driver would be prosecuted. He also said the company would be directed to compensate the victims’ families.

Olatunji decried the failure of some companies in the area to fulfill their corporate social responsibilities, particularly regarding road safety. He recalled that after an earlier accident that claimed three students’ lives, the council constructed speed breakers to reduce reckless driving.

Describing the latest crash as “painful and avoidable,” the council boss said additional speed bumps would be installed along the Idi-Ayunre–Sabo Road to curb speeding by heavy-duty vehicles.

He urged residents to remain peaceful, assuring them that the government would enforce safety compliance and hold erring companies accountable.

Witnesses at the scene attributed the accident to reckless driving, adding that the vehicle showed no mechanical faults before the crash.

Residents have renewed calls for stricter regulation of quarry trucks and heavy vehicles in the area to prevent further loss of lives.