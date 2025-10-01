TVET is sustainable pathway to job creation, self-employment — UNESCO

By Bashir Bello, KANO

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) has said that the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) is a sustainable pathway to self employment and job creation.

The UNESCO’s Representative to Nigeria and Head of the Abuja Office, Mendy Albert, made this known during the opening ceremony of a two-day capacity-building workshop for TVET stakeholders under the Better Education for Africa’s Rise (BEAR) III Project, organized in collaboration with UNESCO-UNEVOC held in Kano.

Albert, who was represented by the Regional Coordinator of BEAR) III project, Manish Joshi, said TVET holds tremendous potential not only to equip the young people with skills but also to create jobs that can drive socio-economic development.

According to him, “This workshop comes at a very timely moment, as Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) remains a national priority in Nigeria.

On his part, the Executive Secretary, National Board for Technical Education NBTE, Prof. Idris Bugaje, represented by his Technical Adviser, Dr. Babangida Abubakar, said the TVET is a surest way to take the country out of poverty.