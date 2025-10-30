Turkey reaffirms strong ties with Nigeria

By Favour Ulebor, Abuja

The Ambassador of Turkey to Nigeria, Mehmet Poroy, has reaffirmed Turkey’s commitment to strengthening ties with Nigeria.

He said this during the 102nd Republic Day celebration at the Turkish Embassy on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said the celebration was an opportunity to congratulate the Turkish people, the Turkish Cypriots, and all Turks living abroad.

He said Türkiye continues to make progress in every field, including the defence industry, economy, education, agriculture, tourism, energy, and foreign policy.

He said, “ I wholeheartedly congratulate each and every one of our 86 million citizens within our borders, the Turkish Cypriot people, and our brothers and sisters abroad on 29 October Republic Day.

“Today, we proudly celebrate the 102nd anniversary of the establishment of our Republic. I hope that this important day, which embodies our ideals of independence and future in the unconditional sovereignty of the nation, will be a source of blessing for our country, our nation, and all humanity.

“Let me reiterate today once again a truth known to the entire world: We are a powerful nation as well as a state with deep roots. The sun and the 16 stars surrounding it on our presidential seal represent our state tradition stretching back thousands of years.

“In line with our goals for the Century of Türkiye, which will leave its mark on the century, we are taking ground-breaking strides in every field, from the defence industry to the economy, from education to agriculture, tourism, energy and foreign policy.

“We are healing the wounds of the earthquake disaster we suffered on 6 February 2023 and swiftly providing safe homes for our brothers and sisters affected by the disaster. Inshallah, by the end of the year, we will have delivered the keys to 453,000 homes, as promised.

“At the same time, we are steadily advancing towards our goal of a terror-free Türkiye where 86 million people can live in peace, security, harmony and prosperity. Without giving in to the chaos instigators who target our national unity and solidarity, we will, inshallah, continue to overcome obstacles, disrupt their schemes and dash the hopes of those who pursue expansionist ambitions.

“On the other hand, at a time when war, conflicts and crises are eroding universal values, Türkiye is working with all its might for a ‘more just world’ with its identity as a defender of rights and truth. In Gaza and Palestine, as well as many other crisis regions, we are striving to stop the bloodshed, heal the wounds, and open the way to lasting peace through our mediation efforts, diplomatic initiatives, and humanitarian aid.” He said.

The event was attended by members of the Turkish-Nigerian business community, the Turkish expatriate community in Nigeria, and Nigerian diplomatic officials.