Turaki enters PDP chairmanship race, submits nomination forms

Turaki

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA — Former Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, Kabiru Tanimu Turaki (SAN), has officially declared his intention to contest for the position of National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), following the submission of his completed nomination and expression of interest forms at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja.

The development was announced on Monday during a media briefing by Turaki’s campaign team, led by Umar Sani, former spokesperson to ex-Vice President Namadi Sambo.

Sani told journalists that Turaki had fulfilled all requirements set by the party ahead of its 2025 National Convention.

“Today, being the 27th of October, Kabiru Tanimu Turaki has fulfilled all righteousness and has duly submitted the nomination forms and other required documents. These forms have been duly acknowledged by the party,” Sani said.

He explained that the next stage in the process would be the screening of aspirants, adding that the campaign team awaited the party’s invitation for that exercise.

Responding to questions about reports that some aspirants were unable to obtain their forms, Sani clarified that the sale of forms had already closed, noting that Monday was designated solely for submission.

“Today is not for selling forms. It’s strictly for submission. We have followed due process, completed and submitted ours. How others got theirs is for the party to clarify,” he stated.

He further emphasized that the PDP reserves the legal authority to determine its internal processes, citing the latest Supreme Court judgment affirming the party’s autonomy in such matters.

Speaking on the endorsement process, Sani confirmed that consultations among PDP governors and northern stakeholders produced Turaki as a consensus candidate.

“From Solomon Lar to date, PDP chairmen have emerged with the backing of presidents or governors.

This time, after broad consultations across the North, the governors of Zamfara, Adamawa, and Taraba participated or were represented in the meeting that endorsed Kabiru Tanimu Turaki,” he explained.

On what Turaki brings to the table, Sani described him as a loyal, consistent, and principled party stalwart with deep legal and political experience.

“Kabiru Tanimu Turaki has never defected from the PDP. He has consistently supported the party legally, financially, and administratively. He is neutral, independent-minded, and capable of uniting and repositioning the PDP,” Sani noted.

He added that Turaki’s legal background and ministerial experience would be instrumental in strengthening the PDP’s internal structures and preparing it for future elections.

Addressing speculations of discord among aspirants, Sani dismissed any suggestion of rivalry or internal tension.

“Turaki is a peace-loving leader who maintains cordial relations with other party figures. This is an internal democratic contest, not a personal feud. There’s no crisis among the aspirants,” he said.

Sani reaffirmed that Turaki’s campaign remains focused on party unity, internal democracy, and rebuilding the PDP into a stronger opposition force ahead of 2027.