Tulagha clinches seat on Nigeria Hockey Federation

By Emem Idio, Yenagoa

The National Sports Commission (NSC) has inaugurated a new board for the Nigeria Hockey Federation (NHF), with former national player and sports advocate Ifiemi Tulagha emerging as one of its members.

Tulagha, an engineer represents the Association of Former Female Athletes of Nigeria (AFFAN) on the newly inaugurated board.

Her appointment marks another milestone in her distinguished journey from the hockey field to sports administration.

Tulagha, who enjoyed a stellar playing career between 2001 and 2021, represented both club and country with distinction.

The hockey enthusiast, who is also the co-founder of the South-Side Hockey Academy in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, is a decorated athlete, having competed in the World Hockey League Qualifiers, the National Sports Festival, the Africa Cup for Club Champions, and the Africa Cup of Nations, where she won several medals.

Beyond her exploits on the field, Ifiemi has been a familiar name in sports governance, serving in various committees within the Nigeria Hockey Federation and the Africa Hockey Federation (AfHF).

Her tenure as the AfHF Athletes’ Representative underscored her commitment to athlete welfare, sports development, and advocacy.

Reacting to her appointment, Engr. Tulagha expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve on the Board.

“It is an honour to be given the opportunity to serve and work alongside other resourceful individuals who share the same passion for the development of hockey in Nigeria.”

She also extended heartfelt congratulations to Engr. Simon Nkom, on his re-election as President of the Nigeria Hockey Federation, commending his leadership and unwavering commitment to the sport.

“Engr. Simon has been instrumental in ensuring Nigeria’s consistent participation in international tournaments at both age-grade and senior levels over the past four years,” she said. “His dedication is unmatched. This was evident at the recent Hockey Africa Cup of Nations in Ismailia, Egypt, where both our male and female teams reached the third-place matches, with the male team clinching a bronze medal, a feat that boosted our international ranking.”

Looking ahead, Ifiemi reaffirmed her determination to work collaboratively with other board members to elevate the game across all levels.

“I am committed to engaging proactively with my colleagues to transform hockey into a sport that inspires young people – especially girls- through structured programmes, welfare initiatives, development projects, advocacy, and grassroots engagement. Our goal is to ensure Nigeria consistently reaches the podium at international tournaments,” she added.

As the new NHF board begins its tenure under the leadership of Engr. Simon Nkom, the inclusion of visionary leaders like Engr. Ifiemi Tulagha gives renewed hope to hockey stakeholders nationwide.

With a blend of experience, passion, and purpose, the board appears poised to chart a bold new course for Nigerian hockey’s resurgence on the global stage.