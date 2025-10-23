Tuggar congratulates Tinubu on Nigeria’s success at Gas Exporting Countries Forum

Tuggar

By Adesina Wahab

The Honourable Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, has congratulated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Nigeria’s historic diplomatic achievement at the 27th Ministerial Meeting of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) held in Doha, Qatar.

At the meeting, Dr Philip Mshelbila, Managing Director of Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG), was elected as Secretary-General of the GECF, while the Honourable Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Rt. Hon. Ekperikpe Ekpo emerged as President of the 2026 GECF Ministerial Meeting.

Ambassador Tuggar described these dual milestones as clear testaments to President Tinubu’s proactive foreign policy engagements and his strategic vision to restore Nigeria’s influence in global energy diplomacy under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

He further highlighted the pivotal diplomatic efforts undertaken by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in support of Nigeria’s candidature through Nigeria’s missions to all GECF member states, formally launching the campaign, and its engagement with all African member states requesting unified support for Nigeria’s candidature.

In addition, Nigeria’s missions were activated to engage and lobby voting members, in close coordination with bilateral engagements conducted at key summits such as the BRICS Summit (Brazil) and the African Union 7th Mid-Year Coordination Meeting (Malabo, Equatorial Guinea).

The process also benefited from high-level political backing from the Presidency, ensuring Nigeria’s candidature received broad-based support.

Ambassador Tuggar commended Dr Mshelbila and Minister Ekpo for bringing stellar credentials and experience to their new international roles, describing their elections as “victories not only for Nigeria but for Africa’s collective voice in global energy governance.”

He expressed confidence that both men will strengthen the GECF’s role in driving global energy transition, promoting equitable resource management, and advancing sustainable development.

Finally, the Honourable Minister reaffirmed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs commitment to continue aligning diplomatic engagements with President Tinubu’s broader vision of a reformed, respected, and economically vibrant Nigeria, whose foreign policy continues to deliver tangible benefits for its citizens.