Tuggar advances Middle-Power Diplomacy, Green Finance at Berlin Global Dialogue Panel

By Adesina Wahab

The Honourable Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, has reinforced Nigeria’s diplomatic and economic leadership on the global stage, taking part in two major panel discussions that spotlighted middle-power influence in world affairs and private finance for the green transition in developing economies.

During the panel titled “The Pivotal Role of Middle Powers in a Multipolar World,” Tuggar stressed that Nigeria’s growing global posture aligns with its demographic and economic weight as Africa’s largest economy and most populous nation.

“Our role as a middle power is to build bridges, not serve as battlegrounds for global rivalries,” Tuggar said. “Nigeria will continue to engage every partner constructively while maintaining strategic autonomy rooted in fairness and mutual respect.”

He cited Nigeria’s leadership in the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), its engagement with G20 and BRICS, and its long-standing call for permanent African representation on the UN Security Council as examples of principled global advocacy.

He further emphasized that global governance systems must evolve to reflect current realities, ensuring that development, representation, and dignity are shared equitably by all peoples.

On a separate panel the Green Guarantee Group (GGG) Roundtable on Accelerating Private Finance for the Green Transition, Tuggar underscored the urgent need to unlock private investment to meet the $1.3 trillion annual climate-finance target for emerging and developing economies.

He highlighted the bold reforms Nigeria has put in place to attract climate finance: “Establishment of the Nigeria Credit Guarantee Company (NCGC) to de-risk renewable energy, climate infrastructure, and MSMEs. A landmark MOU signed at the Africa Climate Summit 2 to pilot guarantee-backed financing for energy transition and green minerals development.

“Strengthened national coordination via the National Council on Climate Change, aligning policy and finance with net-zero goals.

Green guarantees are a confidence-building tool,” he noted.

“They prove that climate investment in developing economies can be secure, profitable, and transformative.”

Tuggar called for stronger collaboration between governments, multilateral development banks, and private investors to rapidly scale these instruments.

Across both engagements, the Minister affirmed President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to diplomacy that delivers tangible results for Nigerians while strengthening global solidarity.

“Influence in this century will belong not to those who dominate, but to those who collaborate,” Tuggar stated.

“Nigeria stands ready to help shape a world where all nations can contribute and all can benefit.”