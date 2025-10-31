Trump vows to defend Christians worldwide, decries atrocities in Nigeria

Trump

By Efe Onodjae

President of the United States, Donald Trump, has expressed deep concern over what he described as ongoing atrocities against Christians in Nigeria and other parts of the world, declaring America’s readiness to defend Christian populations globally.

Trump made the statement on the official page of the White House via Twitter, where he noted that the United States “cannot stand by” while such acts of violence continue unchecked.

In his words, “The United States cannot stand by while such atrocities are happening in Nigeria, and numerous other Countries. We stand ready, willing, and able to save our Great Christian population around the World!”

While Trump did not specify the nature of America’s planned intervention, his statement is being interpreted in diplomatic circles as a strong message of solidarity with victims of religious persecution.