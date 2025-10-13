Trump takes victory lap in the Middle East

WASHINGTON, DC – JUNE 21: U.S. President Donald Trump delivers an address to the nation accompanied by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio from the White House on June 21, 2025 in Washington, D.C. President Trump addressed the three Iranian nuclear facilities that were struck by the U.S. military early Sunday. Carlos Barria – Pool/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by POOL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

Donald Trump took a victory lap in the Middle East on Monday — though the ceasefire deal he was there to celebrate could be just the start of a long road towards lasting peace.

In Israel the 79-year-old basked in a standing ovation from parliament, before travelling to Egypt for a Gaza summit where he was applauded by world leaders.

“The prayers of millions have finally been answered,” Trump declared in the Egyptian resort town of Sharm El-Sheikh with his counterparts lined up behind him. “At long last, we have peace in the Middle East.”

The Gaza ceasefire and hostage release deal he helped broker had put Trump in a notably good mood, as he joked with presidents and prime ministers in his usual close-to-the-bone style.

“They have very little crime,” he said admiringly as he met co-host President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi of Egypt, whose country is regularly criticised for its rights record.

“A lot of cash. Unlimited cash,” Trump said with a smile as he met United Arab Emirates Vice President and Manchester City football club owner Sheikh Mansour.

“Tough cookie,” he added of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has cracked down on critics.

To Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni he was even more forthright: “She’s beautiful.”

– ‘His triumph’ –

In Israel, Trump’s curtain call was just as exuberant.

He got a hero’s welcome from the Knesset, where lawmakers cheered and audience members wore red MAGA-style hats saying “Trump the Peace President”.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called him the “greatest friend of Israel”.

Two left-wing MPs briefly heckled Trump before being escorted out.

Trump himself let no one forget that the deal is the high water mark so far of his turbulent second term in the White House.

“I’ve been involved in a lot of success. I have never seen anything like what’s going on today,” the Republican said, adding that people were “dancing in the streets” about the deal.

In a speech peppered with jokes that often veered off script, the former reality TV star even urged a pardon for Netanyahu over a corruption case, adding: “Cigars and some champagne — who the hell cares.”

The rapturous reception on either side of the Sinai reflected the praise that the often-divisive Trump has received at home and abroad for the Gaza deal.

Trump has been mocked for calling himself the “peacemaker-in-chief” while sending US troops into American cities. His dream of winning the Nobel Peace Prize has yet to come true.

But given that every US president for the past 20 or more years has tried and failed to resolve the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians, Trump’s achievement is already remarkable.

The cover of the latest Time Magazine carried a picture of Trump with the words: “His Triumph.”

– ‘Old feuds’ –

Even political opponents in the United States have hailed Trump’s role in the Gaza deal, which saw the release of all living hostages held by Hamas shortly before his arrival.

Democratic former president Bill Clinton said in a statement Monday that Trump and his administration “deserve great credit for keeping everyone engaged until the agreement was reached”.

Jake Sullivan, who as Democrat Joe Biden’s adviser on national security handled the aftermath of Hamas’s October 7, 2023 attack on Israel, told CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday that “I give credit to President Trump”.

“The question is, can we make sure this sticks as we go forward?” he added.

After his victory lap in Israel and Egypt, Trump must now run a marathon.

Hamas’s refusal to disarm and Israel’s failure to pledge a full withdrawal from devastated Gaza are key, unresolved issues that could yet torpedo a longer-term deal.

Trump appeared to be keenly aware of that as he urged politicians across the Middle East to seize the opportunity provided by the ceasefire to achieve lasting peace.

“We have a once-in-a-lifetime chance to put the old feuds and bitter hatreds behind us,” Trump said in Sharm El-Sheikh.

The leaders all signed a declaration on Gaza and applauded Trump.

But as he boarded Air Force One to leave the Middle East behind, the region is likely far from done with Trump.