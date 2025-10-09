Trump should get Nobel Peace prize for Israel-Hama truce – Peter Oboh

The former Commonwealth and British Light Heavyweight boxing champion Peter Oboh, has congratulated the American president Donald Trump for “his best ever performance” in bringing about a truce between Hamas and Israel in Gaza.

Recall that in a major breakthrough since the Gaza hostilities started, a peace deal was signed between Israel and Hamas.

Reacting, Oboh hailed Trump’s role. He added: “And the Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, and Hamas leaders should be praised too, for agreeing to work together for peace in Gaza.

“That the genocide in Gaza is about to stop should elicit congratulations form peace lovers all over the world. Especially, thanks to those who stood their ground to carry out peaceful protests all over the world for peace sake in Gaza.

“To me, the 2025 Nobel Peace prize should be given to Donald Trump. His role in stopping the Israeli-Palestinian war that started October 7, 2023 should be rewarded.

“This conflict has lasted for over 730 days, killed over 75,000 people, majority of whom are innocent children. Also, over 169,000 people have been injured, all because of the fighting.

“The truth is President Trump captured the heart of all the world peace lovers with his best ever performance. I think the 2025 Nobel Peace prize is for Donald.

“If the Israel-Palestinian war can be stopped by Trump, it means the Russian-Ukraine war can be stopped soon as well by him, too,” Peter Oboh added.