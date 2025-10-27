Trump rules out contesting for vice president to stay in power after 2028

US President Donald Trump speaks as US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent (L) and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio (R) look on as they talk to the media aboard Air Force One as he flies to Japan on October 27, 2025. Donald Trump headed to Japan on October 27, the next leg of an Asia tour that could see the US president and China’s Xi Jinping end the bruising trade war between the world’s largest economies. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP)

Donald Trump said on Monday that he would not run for vice president in the 2028 American election, a move some supporters suggest would allow him to skirt term limits and stay in the White House.

The US Constitution limits presidents to two terms, and Trump began his second in January.

However, some of his advocates have suggested the Republican could skirt the rule by becoming vice president and then stepping back into a vacated top job.

Asked whether he would run for vice president in November 2028, Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One that he “would be allowed to do that”.

But he added: “I wouldn’t do it… I think it’s too cute. It wouldn’t be right.”

Trump, who served his initial term from 2017 to 2021, often mentions that his supporters have called for him to govern beyond his current tenure, despite the constitutional restriction.

The 79-year-old tycoon has also recently displayed red hats emblazoned with the slogan “Trump 2028” on a desk in the Oval Office.

A popular theory among his supporters is that the current vice president, JD Vance, could run for president in 2028 on a ticket with Trump.

If Vance won, the theory goes, he would quickly resign and put Trump back in office.

Trump’s comments came after Steve Bannon, his former advisor and one of the key ideologues of the Make America Great Again movement, said “there is a plan” to keep him in the White House.

“He is going to get a third term… Trump is going to be president in ’28. And people just ought to get accommodated with that,” Bannon told The Economist.

Asked about the 22nd Amendment — the constitutional article mandating term limits — Bannon said: “There’s many different alternatives. At the appropriate time, we’ll lay out what the plan is.”

