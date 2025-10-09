Trump deserves Nobel Peace Prize, says Israel’s President

President Donald Trump. Photo: WIN MCNAMEE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Israel’s President Isaac Herzog has praised U.S. President Donald Trump’s role in brokering an agreement between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas to end the war in Gaza.

Herzog said Trump deserves the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts.

“There is no doubt that he deserves the Nobel Peace Prize for this,” Herzog wrote on X on Thursday, calling the deal a chance to mend, to heal, and to open a new horizon of hope for our region.”

Trump announced earlier that indirect negotiations in Egypt had produced a breakthrough.

Under the first phase of the U.S. peace plan, all hostages held in Gaza are to be released, and Israeli forces will withdraw to an agreed line.

Hamas has confirmed its participation in the agreement.

Speaking recently at the UN General Assembly in New York, Trump said he had already ended several wars since taking office earlier this year and should be recognized with the Nobel Peace Prize.

The Nobel Committee is set to announce this year’s laureate on Friday.

(dpa/NAN)