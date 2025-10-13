Trump arrives Israel ahead of Egypt summit

President Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump arrived in Israel on Monday to meet families of hostages and address lawmakers in the Knesset before travelling to Egypt for a summit on Gaza.

Trump was greeted at Ben Gurion International Airport by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

He landed in Israel shortly after seven captives released by Hamas militants were handed over to the Israeli army via the Red Cross.

Hamas has said all 20 living hostages who were still being held in Gaza will be freed on Monday in exchange for more than 1,900 Palestinian prisoners held by Israel.

Speaking to reporters on Air Force One on the way over, Trump declared that the war between Israel and Hamas “is over.”

Trump and Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sissi will co-chair a meeting later on Monday in Sharm el-Sheikh.

The event aims to consolidate the fragile ceasefire that Trump helped broker and advance long-term peace and stability in the Middle East, according to the Egyptian presidency.

French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and UN Secretary General António Guterres have confirmed their attendance.

(dpa/NAN)