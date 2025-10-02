True Independence is in Christ not politics, IFL tells Nigerians

Nigerian Flag

By Olayinka Ajayi

The International Friendship League ,IFL, of the Deeper Life Bible Ministry in Festac District has charged Nigerians to seek true independence embedded in Jesus Christ.

Speaking during a special Independence Day celebration themed “Beyond Independence: Living in True Freedom.” Managing Director of LivingTrust Mortgage Bank and chairman of the event, Dr. Olumide Adedeji, while point at Jesus as a force that set us free from bandage he stressed on the importance of financial intelligence in achieving true independence.

He said, “For us to be able to overcome, we need to work in knowledge of financial intelligence. The fact that you can travel overseas does not mean you are financially independent.

“If you have businesses and you can withdraw yourself from daily activities for up to 10 years, then you are financially independent.”

He advised participants to invest in their health, children, and skills that can generate income even without a traditional salary.

He said, “Invest in your health; your health is very important. What suits you is what you should go for. Also invest in your children. Learn skills that even when you are not paid, you find joy doing. In other words, look for problems and provide solutions.”

On her part, Mrs. Ifeyinwa Obidike, an international trade expert, highlighted that while freedom can be political, spiritual, or financial, true freedom can only be found in Jesus Christ.

She said, “We didn’t want slave trade, colonial rules or military dictatorship but they forced themselves on us. The road to freedom is not always easy. It is only in Jesus that we can be truly free.”