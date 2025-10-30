Truck crushes five to death, two injured in Ondo accident

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

No fewer than five persons have lost their lives, while two others sustained injuries in a fatal road accident at Ilu-Abo, in Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State.

An eyewitness said the crash, which occurred at Oyin Junction, involved a Nissan Sunny car and a DAF Tipper truck.

Confirming the incident, the Ondo State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Samuel Ibitoye, said seven people were involved in the crash — five died on the spot, including one male adult, three female adults, and one female child, while two others were injured.

Ibitoye attributed the cause of the accident to over-speeding, urging motorists to adopt defensive driving techniques, especially during the high-traffic ember months.

“The bodies of the victims have been deposited at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Owo, while the injured are receiving treatment,” he said.

The Sector Commander added that the FRSC had been engaging tipper drivers and other road users on the need to maintain their vehicles and avoid reckless driving.

“It is becoming too frequent. We have been sensitising drivers and will continue to do so. They must take proper care of their vehicles to prevent mechanical faults that could lead to crashes,” he said.

He further advised motorists to stay alert and give way to erratic drivers to prevent avoidable accidents.

“During these ember months, the roads are busier. Everyone must drive carefully and obey traffic rules to stay safe,” Ibitoye cautioned.