Troops rescued 180 civilians, arrested 450 terrorists in September – DHQ

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Nigerian military said it recorded major gains in the fight against terrorism, kidnapping, oil theft, and armed violence across the country in September 2025.

According to the Defence Headquarters (DHQ), troops rescued 180 kidnapped civilians, arrested 450 suspected terrorists and bandits, and killed scores of others during operations carried out nationwide.

Speaking at a media briefing yesterday, the Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Markus Kangye, said the military also recovered a large cache of weapons and logistics, disrupted illegal oil refining networks, and arrested collaborators and informants aiding criminal groups.

“In September 2025, our troops rescued 180 kidnapped civilians, arrested 450 terrorists and bandits, and neutralised scores of criminal elements across various theatres of operations,” Kangye stated.

He added that 39 terrorists voluntarily surrendered to the military during the same period, while troops recovered 63 assorted arms, 4,475 rounds of ammunition, and 294 explosive devices, including grenades and IED-making materials.

Strongholds

Kangye said the military intensified operations in Borno, Adamawa, and Yobe states between September 23 and 30.

“Troops conducted both kinetic and non-kinetic operations in Konduga, Gwoza, Mafa, Gubka, Monguno, Damboa, Biu, and Kukawa LGAs of Borno State,” he said. “They also operated in Madagali, Hong, and Mubi South in Adamawa State and Gujba in Yobe State.”

He explained that these operations led to the destruction of terrorist camps, the recovery of arms and ammunition, and the arrest of collaborators.

“Troops eliminated scores of terrorists and recovered arms and ammunition, while their camps were destroyed accordingly,” Kangye said. “We also arrested 21 terrorist collaborators, informants, and sympathisers. Arms, ammunition, logistics items, vehicles, motorcycles, and IED-making materials were recovered.”

The DMO added that the military, working with hybrid forces and community-based security outfits, provided support for the safe resettlement of displaced persons and unimpeded farming activities.

High-value

In the North West, troops under Operation Fasin Yamma engaged in firefights with terrorists and bandits in multiple locations across Zamfara, Sokoto, Kebbi, Kano, and Kaduna States.

Kangye said: “From 23 to 30 September 2025, troops conducted offensive operations in Anka, Bakura, Tsafe, Maradun, Shinkafi, and Maru LGAs of Zamfara. They also operated in Isa, Sabon Birni, Goronyo, and Wurno in Sokoto; Shanono, Gwarzo, and Tudun Wada in Kano; and Arewa, Mariga, and Kontagora in Kebbi State, as well as the Kaduna Metropolis.”

He further disclosed that troops from the Joint Task Force in Katsina State conducted targeted raids in Kankara, Faskari, Safana, and Malumfashi LGAs, where they captured a wanted terrorist.

“A high-profile terrorist, identified as Ali Saidu, was arrested during the operation,” Kangye confirmed. “Several terrorists were killed, 46 were arrested, and 13 kidnapped civilians were rescued. The arrested suspects are currently undergoing interrogation.”

Distress calls

Operations under Enduring Peace and Whirl Stroke were carried out in Plateau, Kaduna, Benue, Taraba, Nasarawa, Kogi states, and the FCT.

“Between 23 and 30 September 2025, troops responded to distress calls and conducted offensive operations in Wase, Mangu, Barkin Ladi, Bokkos, Bassa, and Jos East in Plateau State, as well as Sanga and Jama’a LGAs in Kaduna,” Kangye said.

According to him, these operations resulted in the deaths of several extremists. Twelve suspects were arrested and four kidnapped victims were rescued. Troops also seized arms, ammunition, motorcycles, and vehicles used by criminal elements.

He also detailed the activities of Operation Whirl Stroke.

“Troops conducted operations in Katsina-Ala, Ukum, and Gwer West LGAs of Benue State, and in Takum and Nasarawa LGAs of Taraba and Nasarawa States,” he said. “They also operated in Kabba Bunu and Omala LGAs of Kogi State, as well as Bwari and Gwagwalada in the FCT. Six suspects were arrested, two hostages rescued, and weapons recovered.”

Stolen oil

In the Niger Delta, troops under Operation Delta Safe intensified their efforts to end crude oil theft and environmental sabotage.

“Troops discovered and destroyed 41 illegal refining sites, and foiled oil theft activities valued at over ¦ 112.17 million,” Kangye announced. “The breakdown includes 49,321 litres of crude oil, 6,970 litres of AGO, 1,900 litres of DPK, and 1,475 litres of PMS.”

He added that troops recovered large quantities of arms and ammunition and arrested multiple suspects across Delta, Bayelsa, and Rivers States.

“We arrested 36 suspected criminals and rescued two kidnapped victims in Bomadi, Ethiope West, and Warri South in Delta; Yenagoa in Bayelsa; and Port Harcourt in Rivers State,” he said. “Weapons, ammunition, and natural resources were recovered.”

In a related operation, troops intercepted oil theft worth over ¦ 20.85 million, seizing 13,175 litres of crude oil and 7,230 litres of diesel.

“Additionally, 21 crude oil cooking ovens, 9 dugout pits, 11 storage tanks, 6 illegal refining sites, and 7 boats were destroyed,” Kangye said.

Separatists

In the South East, troops under Operation Udoka conducted raids in Ihiala and Orumba South LGAs of Anambra State and Okigwe LGA of Imo State between September 25 and 30.

“During these operations, one terrorist was killed in action, while four others were arrested. Troops recovered weapons, ammunition, vehicles, and improvised explosive devices,” he stated.

Significant progress

Kangye, however, reaffirmed the military’s commitment to restoring security and national stability.

“Our primary objectives were to disrupt enemy capabilities, secure key terrain, and support humanitarian efforts. I can tell you that significant progress has been made,” he said.