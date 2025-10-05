Troops Rescue six kidnapped victims in joint operation in Benue

By Kingsley Omonobi

Troops of 6 Brigade Nigerian Army/Sector 3 Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS), in a joint operation with personnel of the Nigeria Police, at the weekend successfully rescued six kidnapped victims, including a child, in Benue State

Lieutenant Umar Muhammad, spokesman, said the rescue operation is in continuation of the ongoing clearance operations in Taraba State, code-named Operation Lafiya Nakowa.

He said, “On 2 October 2025, suspected kidnappers intercepted a Toyota Carina II vehicle coming from Katsina-Ala in Benue State and abducted the passengers after forcing the vehicle to a halt around an abandoned checkpoint.

“The victims were whisked into the bush by the armed men.

“Acting on a timely tip-off, troops of 6 Brigade, in conjunction with the Police, swiftly mobilized and combed the general area.

“Their rapid response led to the successful rescue of six persons, comprising the driver and five passengers.

“The rescued victims have been identified as: Mr. Terna Gbaya, 43 years, Mr. Musa Adamu, 55 years, Mrs. Rose Sor, 35 years,

Mrs. Lydia Vyiashima, 40 years, Mrs. ComfortIyofar, 60 years, and a baby.

“The victims have been reunited with their families.

Meanwhile, search and rescue operations are still ongoing to track down the perpetrators and rescue any other victims that may still be in captivity.

“The Commander, 6 Brigade Nigerian Army, Brigadier General Kingsley Chidiebere Uwa, commended the swift response and synergy between the troops and the Police that led to the successful rescue operation.

“He further reaffirmed the commitment of the Brigade to ensure the safety and security of lives and property in Taraba State.

“He urged members of the public to continue to support the military and other security agencies with timely and credible information to aid ongoing operations across the state.”

